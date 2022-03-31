Tone Stith delivers a SXSW performance at The Creator House

On Friday night in Austin, Tone Stith delivered a simmering set of R&B and pop that steadily increased in energy, drawing in a crowd that was progressively more enthralled throughout the night.

Stith’s intimate, slow burner of a set capped the first day of the Creator House, a series of panel conversations and performances presented by Rolling Stone and Meta as part of SXSW’s programming. Stith was the perfect choice for young early adopters. But, he still had to manage the task of hyping a room that was already engaged in business reflections all day. However, his charisma, stage presence, eloquence, and grooves were enough to get everyone on the dance floor by the end of his performance.

Pooneh Ghana for Rolling Stone

Stith, accompanied by two backup dancers (and a four-piece backing group), set the hook of his song with smooth choreography. “Like the First Time”From his album 2021 FWM. Audiences rolled hips and swayed along to Stith’s smooth and breezy brand of R&B-pop. Stith’s intimate performances offer a chance to experience the magic that has characterized SXSW for 35 year.

After a few songs, Stith took his place on the stool in the middle of the stage. He sang a heartfelt version of “When You Love Someone”From FWM. “We’ve been runnin’ away from communicatin’/ Baby, let’s face it/It’s just conversation now/ No more temptation/ No more misbehavin’,”In a candid moment that felt like a conversation with the crowd, Stith sang. Stith displayed a positive mood, great dance moves and a penchant to vulnerability. This style points to big things for the young star.

Pooneh Ghana for Rolling Stone

Later, the New Jersey native shared that he was born in Houston and lived there for a time. It was during this time that he fell in Love with the muse which inspired his song. “Still Dancin’.” With Stith embracing one of his backup dancers, the choreography took on a narrative dimension that concluded with Stith down on a knee and the dancer’s leg wrapped around his head. “Still Dancin’” appears on Stith’s most recent project, Still FWMThe album, which features appearances by Kenneth Paige and Chris Brown, helped Stith secure a string of H.E.R. tour dates.

Stith has cited Michael Jackson as an inspiration, and the King of Pop’s influence can be felt in Stith’s crisp production and onstage choreo. It was hard to miss a nod to Prince when Stith wrapped an electric guitar around the neck of his shirtless renditions of his 2020 single. “Devotion.” The song culminated in Stith’s melodic falsetto bending higher and higher, the final build-up before the set’s climactic conclusion.

Pooneh Ghana for Rolling Stone

Stith finally gave the crowd the high-energy finale they were waiting for. He let his hair down and performed his viral hit. “FWM.” “Got the club goin’ up, they all f*** with me,” Stith boasts in the song’s lyrics, and he’s not wrong. By the end of the night, with the main floor and both balconies at Clive Bar popping, he’d made damn sure everyone at the Creator House would walk away as a fan that evening.