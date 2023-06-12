Tommy Fury’s tribute to Molly Mae & Baby Bambi is adorable at Soccer Aid

TOMMY Fury’s tribute to the other half of his family and his daughter is a sweet one for Soccer Aid.

Boxer Usain, 24, played football at Old Trafford Stadium for a charity match.

2 Tommy was dressed and bootsed for the charity game

2 He had also added the names of his daughter and other half to his boot.

Molly-Mae Hague was there to cheer him on but Bambi the baby didn’t get to go.

Tommy’s adorable gesture was the way he chose to thank his two lovely ladies for their support during the game.

Molly Mae, who has 7.5 million Instagram followers, shared an image of Tommy’s boots earlier that day.

The boots were completely customized for the game. His boxing nickname ‘TNT,’ was painted on one, while Molly-Mae, Bambi, and Bambi themselves appeared on the opposite.

Molly-Mae told her fans earlier today that she had not left her home in the last four days.

In an image posted on her Instagram Stories page, the woman posed for a selfie in a dressing-gown made by Filter by Molly Mae, her company.

She wrote, “Haven’t left my house for four days” and closed her eyes.

She has only recently returned to the UK from Barbados. There, she was bridesmaid for her close friend Fran Britons wedding.

Tommy and Bambi were also in attendance, and they shared some adorable photos together while on their trip.

Molly-Mae was briefly attacked by misguided online trolls for wearing white at her friend’s wedding.

They had failed to notice that the girl was a bridesmaid and her dress, of course, was chosen by the bride.