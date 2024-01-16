Tommy Fury’s £180k G Wagon gets a £60 parking ticket! Furious reaction caught on camera.

Tommy Fury Furious Over £60 Parking Ticket on Flashy G Wagon

Tommy Fury was left seething after returning to his coveted £180k G Wagon only to find a hefty £60 parking ticket slapped on the windshield. This unfortunate incident occurred after the boxer, 24, parked the sleek vehicle on a double yellow line.

Tommy Fury’s Parking Woes

The flashy Mercedes Benz, belonging to Tommy Fury, was parked in the wrong spot for slightly longer than advisable, resulting in the receipt of the £60 parking violation. His assistant was photographed removing the ticket from the luxurious 4X4 motor.

Parking Trouble Redux

This isn’t the first time the prominent boxer has grappled with the irksome issue of parking fines. A prior occurrence in November coincided with Tommy Fury partying with Chris Brown in Abu Dhabi, while his fiance Molly-Mae Hague, 24, remained abroad in Cheshire. Sources revealed that his car was persistently subjected to parking penalties during this period.

Relationship Drama

Earlier reports had suggested that his fiance Molly-Mae felt humiliated when her partner was captured reveling in the company of Chris Brown. She had expressed her discontent, emphasizing that Tommy needed to prioritize family life over partying. However, the couple has since reconciled, dispelling any lingering doubts about their relationship status through a memorable holiday in Dubai.

The recurring incidents of parking penalties associate Tommy Fury with a high price to pay for his lavish parking habits. Despite this recurring setback, it’s clear that his relationship with Molly-Mae remains a top priority.