Tom Smallwood’s Amazing Rise to Become Bowling Legend Is Focus of New CBS Sitcom ‘How We Roll’

Tom Smallwood did not set out with the goal of becoming a professional bowler, but after being laid off from the automobile industry, the Michigan native focused on his passion for the sport.

And it sure paid off. Smallwood turned pro and became one of the best bowlers in the United States.

“At the time I was going to give it my one shot to see what I could do and fortunate for me, it did work out,” he said.

Smallwood went on to win his first PBA Tour title and first major in the PBA World Championship in 2009, defeating the 2008-09 Player of the Year Wes Malott in the final match. In total, he’s won three PBA Tour titles, two of which are majors, and he’s finished runner-up in two other PBA major championships.

Now the story of the regular man whose passion gave way to a new life has been turned into a CBS sitcom, “How We Roll,” starring comedian Pete Holmes as Smallwood.

Inside Edition brought together Smallwood and Holmes for the first time, as the pair were unable to meet due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pair were elated to finally come together, even if it was over a Zoom call.

When asked what words of wisdom he had for Holmes, Smallwood said, “Keep being hilarious don’t worry about the bowling part.”