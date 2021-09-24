Tom Schwartz And Katie Maloney Starting A Family! Expecting Baby?

Tom Schwartz may have confirmed that he’s starting a family with Katie Maloney. Fans have wondered for months if Schwartz and Maloney would have another baby. There was a Vanderpump Rules baby boom in 2020. This group also included former cast members Brittany Cartwright, Stassi Schroeder, and Scheana Shay as well as Lala Kent and Scheana Shay.

The baby boom seems to have slowed down since then. Still, that hasn’t stopped the viewers from wondering who’s next. Raquel Leviss could want to start a family since she’s focused on her future with James Kennedy. Ariana Madix stated that the baby boom did not affect her.

But what about Tom Schwartz and Katie?

Tom Schwartz says he’s “working” on having a baby with Katie

The Vanderpump Rules seasoned star confirmed that he’s “working” on not one, but two babies. He’s planning on having an actual baby with his wife, Katie Maloney. His other baby is TomTom, which he calls his establishment. Schwartz shares the venue as a co-manager with Tom Sandoval, his best friend.

In the Season 9 trailer of Pump Rules, Schwartz and Sandoval meet up with Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd. Schwartz confirms that his goal is to have a child with Katie. He also reveals that he’s opening a bar with Sandoval. After being held captive during the coronavirus epidemic, the group met.

“What a breath of fresh air to come in here and see you guys’ faces,” Schwartz tells both Lisa, Ken, and Richardson Cherry in the clip shared on the Bravo Insider.

Vanderpump noted that Schwarz and Katie are the two married people out of the group who didn’t start a family. During his confessional interview, Schwartz said that they’ve been trying. He explained that they got into coitus position “when the clock told us to.” At the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two tried to make a baby for at least two months.

Pump Rules star has another baby to focus on

The scene continues at TomTom. Tom Sandoval shares details about another baby that his friend is working on. Schwartz, Sandoval, and others are opening a new West Hollywood location.

“I don’t know if I want to say anything right now, just because we have so much sh*t to do but Lisa, I think she knows that we’re opening a new spot,” Sandoval tells Schwartz.

Sandoval admits in his confessional that he’s “slightly nervous” about this decision. He doesn’t know if the couple is aware of their plan. Vanderpump reminds Sandoval, Schwartz, and Ken that there is still a lot to do at TomTom when it opens. Vanderpump would like to learn more about the establishment, including its name.

Sandoval says it’s called “Schwartz and Sandy’s.” What are your thoughts on Schwartz working on two “babies” at once? Are you excited about the new season? Leave a comment below.

Vanderpump Rules Season 9 premieres Tuesday, September 28 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.