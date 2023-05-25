Tom Sandoval’s Alleged Cheating Cases are Detailed Below

Source: Getty It’s not just the cheating scandal between Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss and the rest of the Vanderpump Rules crew that’s rocked. Tom Sandoval has a history of alleged relationships. D.M. May 24th 2023 Published 11:04 PM ET

Fans of reality television can’t seem to get enough of the Vanderpump Rules Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss involved in a scandal of cheating. Tom shared a residence with Ariana, his former co-star. Ariana, who began dating her first boyfriend in 2013, has recently slammed him.

“To be very clear, I didn’t lose him,” Ariana said during an appearance on the Call her Daddy podcast. “He lost me. But I think that I trusted in him so much … that I trusted his perspective on things.” The reality star went on to admit that she ignored several red flags in her relationship, as she had a strong desire to make things work with Tom.

Ariana’s remarks came just a week after the devastating Season 10 finalTom, Ariana and their affair were discussed face-toface. During the heated exchange, Tom attempted to apologize for his role in the salacious act, but later admitted that he developed a “connection” with Raquel. Tom’s declaration saddens Ariana more as she tearfully condemns her ex for being disloyal. “You’re worth nothing. And I want you to feel that deep in your soul,” she says.

It is clear that the scandal has shocked many new viewers. Vanderpump RulesO.G. fans of the Bravos series may be familiar with another one of Tom’s alleged affairs.

Tom admits to cheating on his wife twice!

Tom and Ariana’s relationship had faced cheating allegations long before Raquel joined Vanderpump Rules. Tom talks to Scheana about his affair and the consequences with Raquel in the final episode of Season 10. During the conversation, Tom confirmed rumors that he hooked up with a “Miami girl” in 2014 and that Ariana was aware of that mishap. Ariana has always known the truth about that,” he told Scheana.

Scheana presses Tom, and asks if he has any skeletons left in his wardrobe. Tom then revealed that he was unfaithful to Ariana “one other time,” prompting Scheana to respond, “You’re sick.” Tom refused to disclose additional details about the affair with the unidentified woman, but that did not stop Scheana from visibly judging the embattled reality star.

Tom had an affair with Ariana Madix

Ironically, Tom’s relationship with Ariana ended how it started – with an alleged affair. Former Vanderpump Rules Kristen Doute was in a relationship with Tom for seven years, from 2007 until 2013. Their romance ended when Tom cheated on Ariana. According to Us WeeklyTom admits kissing Ariana, while still dating Kristen. He has now claimed the two didn’t have any sex before Kristen ended their relationship.