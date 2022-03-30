Tom Parker, the Wanted, dies at 33 after brain tumor diagnosis

The Wanted’s Tom Parker died Wednesday, according to the band.

Parker was the first to announce that he had been diagnosed as having a brain tumor. October 2020

The single that made them famous was The Wanted. “Glad You Came.”

The boy band The Wanted’s Tom Parker, 33, has died. This is less than two years after he was diagnosed with brain cancer.

“Max, Jay, Siva, Nathan and the whole Wanted family are devastated by the tragic and premature loss of our bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away peacefully at lunchtime today surrounded by his family and his band mates,” The Wanted was announced on Instagram.

“Tom was an amazing husband to Kelsey, and father to Aurelia and Bodhi,”The band stated. “He was our brother, words can’t express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts.”

Parker announced that he was being Diagnosed with a brain tumourOctober 2020 December 2020He described it as “stage 4.”

He said OK! magazineIn 2020, grade IV glioblastoma was diagnosed. This is an advanced form of cancer. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Kelsey Parker was his wife.Parker “was the centre of our world”And thanked the fans for their support. “outpouring of love and support”Following his death.

She thanked all those who helped Parker through his illness. She spoke out “he fought until the very end.”

The Wanted achieved international fame with their hit single. “Glad You Came,”It topped charts in Ireland as well as the UK.

It reached No. It reached No. 3 on Billboard’s Hot 100 US Songs in 2012, and was the The highest-charting single by a British boy group in the USIt was only then that it would be Later, One Direction took the top spot “Best Song Ever.”