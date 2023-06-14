Tom Holland is set to embark on a year-long break from acting but does this mean he’s leaving his role as Marvel’s Spider-Man?

Spider-Man star Tom Holland has announced that he is taking a break from acting in order to help his mental health and recover from the “tough time” he had while filming his latest project, the Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room.

Unsurprisingly, the announcement has been met with an outpouring of support for the 27-year-old actor but also trepidation from some fans who are wondering if Tom Holland’s acting break means he’s also leaving Marvel and his role as Spider-Man.

Tom Holland will take a year off from acting

Tom Holland announced in early June 2023 that for the following year he would be retiring from acting.

Tom Holland announced in early June 2023 that for the following year he would be retiring from acting.

Extra TV, on the 6th of June 2023, interviewed the 27-year-old: "I'm now taking a year off, and that is the result of how difficult this show was."

Holland’s latest project, the Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room, sees him portray a character inspired by Billy Milligan, who was known as The Campus Rapist having been arrested for raping three women on the Ohio State University campus in October 1977.

Milligan claimed that he had 24 personalities and was diagnosed as having dissociative disorder.

Milligan became the first in history to have been found not guilty of a crime due to mental illness. His lawyers claimed that two of Milligan’s alternate personalities were responsible for several crimes.

Milligan, instead of going to prison, was placed in a number of psychiatric wards over the span of 10 years. He was released from these wards in 1988 before being discharged in 1991.

Milligan passed away from cancer on December 12th, 2014 at age 59.

Tom Holland to leave Marvel?

No, Tom Holland is not leaving his role as Marvel’s Spider-Man despite his year-long break from acting.

Speaking about the untitled Spider-Man 4, Holland told Inverse that he’s “excited about” what’s currently being cooked up behind the scenes.

"Whether or not it'll come to fruition, who knows?" Holland said. "But right now it's looking pretty good, and we'll just have to wait and see."

Tom Holland played Peter Parker in the three Spider-Man movies, Homecoming and Far From Home. He also appeared in other MCU films such as Captain America Civil War, and Avengers Infinity War, and Endgame.

Spider-Man’s producer teases more Spider-Man movies

Amy Pascal revealed, in an exclusive interview with Variety during the premier of Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse that the spider-slinging hero has a lot of plans.

"You'll see all of it," she said regarding the subject of Spider-Woman films and live-action Miles Morales. "It's all happening."

On the subject of a fourth Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Zendaya, Pascal said a new film is in the works but that the ongoing writers’ strike has paused development for now.

“Are we going to make another movie? Of course, we are,” she said. “We’re in the process, but the writers’ strike, nobody is working during the strike. We’re all being supporters and whenever they get themselves together, we’ll get started.”

Now you can watch The Crowded Room on Apple TV Plus after premiering on 9 June 2023.