Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton Pose on Red Carpet

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton made their first red-carpet appearance together at the Tonys Sunday.

The two posed with their “Betrayal” costar Charlie Cox before posing together during the ceremony.

The Marvel actors have been rumored to be a couple after being seen vacationing together in Ibiza.

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton seemingly confirmed their rumored romance at the 2021 Tony Awards in New York City on Sunday.

Marvel’s “Loki” star sported a blue suit and bow tie, while the “Wanderlust” actress (who’s reportedly next set to appear as the villain in the MCU film “The Marvels”) wore a red tulle Carolina Herrera gown to the event, according to E! News.

Hiddleston and Ashton costarred as love interests in 2019’s Broadway show “Betrayal.” The play was nominated for four Tony Awards at this year’s ceremony.

The two posed alongside their “Betrayal” costar Charlie Cox before posing together during the ceremony, while wearing their face masks.





Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton attend the 74th Annual Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theatre on September 26, 2021 in New York City.



Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions







As reported by ET, the two have been rumored to be a couple after being spotted vacationing together in Ibiza, Spain, earlier this month.

Hiddleston previously dated British actress Susannah Fielding before being briefly (but famously) linked to Taylor Swift in 2016.

Hiddleston was nominated for best performance for his leading role in “Betrayal,” though the award went to Andrew Burnap for his performance in “The Inheritance.”