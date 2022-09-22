Tom Hardy’s An Action Star IRL After Winning Gold At Martial Arts Competition

Tom Hardy has been playing tough men for many years. For his portrayal as Batman’s villain Bane, he received worldwide acclaim. The Dark Knight Rises. We were later able to see his abilities in physically demanding roles, such as Mad Max: Fury Road and Venom And Warrior. He seems to have seen the results of all the stunt work he did over the years. Fans were stunned when the action star entered a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu competition and won.

The star is as much an action hero on the big screen as he is in real life. Onlookers told Variety that he couldn’t have been nicer to fans at the championship event, and was incredibly gracious and was open to taking pictures. They also commented on his outstanding performance by saying:

He’s a really strong guy… You wouldn’t think it with him being a celebrity. I’ve done about six tournaments and I’ve been on the podium in every one. But he’s probably the toughest competitor I’ve had — he certainly lived up to his Bane character, that’s for sure.

It’s incredibly admirable that an actor was able to demonstrate such skill in a real-life martial arts competition. Hardy must’ve been putting in the work to achieve that level of expertise against some tough competition. It’s also great to hear that he was so kind at the event, especially when he was there as a competitor, and not a movie star. Hardy was clearly the star of the show and attracted lots of attention.

Hardy’s performance is also remarkable considering Jiu-Jitsu isn’t his only priority. Pre-production was a major part of his involvement. Venom 3He has a writing credit for the following: The Peaky BlindersStar has many projects in the works and will release them within the next few decades, including an upcoming announcement. Mad Max sequel. Potential James BondThere have been rumors about Hardy for many years. So it is possible that we are seeing the InceptionYou will soon be a star again on the big screen.

This impressive martial arts performance shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. Hardy posts photos almost every day on InstagramHis intense workouts and his incredible strength were evident to all who saw him at the tournament. In addition, his impressive turn as an MMA fighter for Gavin O’Connor’s WarriorHe proved that he was capable of being a great fighter.

If you didn’t have the opportunity to see Tom Hardy skillfully take on competition in a martial arts competition, you can catch him battling superhero villains in VenomVenom: Let There Be Carnage Starz is streaming the current season. He can also be seen in the final season of Peaky BlindersSubscribe to Netflix now!