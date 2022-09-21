Tom Hardy proves to be a tough guy with his victory in Jiu-Jitsu Contest

Tom Hardy is the star of Venom, The Dark Knight Rises, InceptionAnd Mad Max: Fury RoadWith a convincing victory in a real-life competition for martial arts, he has proven that his combat skills don’t just look good on screen.

The actor entered Saturday, September 17th the UMAC Milton Jeynes Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Open at Oakgrove Sports Hall in Milton Keynes, UK.

One of his rivals admitted feeling star-strike after seeing who he would be facing, but The Direct reported that he said afterwards that Hardy had told him. “Forget it’s me and do what you would normally do.”

Hardy was not only a competitor, but he also won first in his Division (MALEGI / BLUE/ MASTER 3, 41 +)).). This division places him at the high-level Blue Belt rank. It is the second ranking color of five, with the Black Belt being the highest.

After the event, the Ultimate Martial Arts Championships spokesperson stated:

“Everyone recognized him but he was very humble and was happy to take time out for people to take photographs with him… It was a real pleasure to have him compete at our event.”