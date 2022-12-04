Tom Hardy is a millionaire with a remarkable fortune earned within a year.

HARD man actor Tom Hardy saw his fortune rocket to £15 million after making nearly £9 million last year.

He was the star of Venom Let There Be Carnage in America’s box-office hit.

2 Tom Hardy’s fortune nearly doubled in the past twelve months. Credit to Rex

Details of his financial success are revealed in accounts which show his assets went up from £9.1 million to £17.8 million.

After paying taxes of £2.6 million and other creditors, the company called 33 1/3RD Limited was left with just under £15 million in the 12 months to the end of November last year.

The figures include the release of his last film Venom, the second in the series, which took £100 million in box office takings in the first weekend and more than £400 million in its cinema run.

The entire production was done in Hertfordshire, so Tom (45) was able commute to his Surrey home.

The success of Venom was in contrast to his previous film Capone, about the gangster’s later years troubled with dementia and his violent past, which flopped at the box office.

Hardy is still a favourite to play James Bond. He also played the role of Alfie Solomons in Peaky Blinders.