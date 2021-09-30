Tom Hardy Explains The Origin Of His Infamous Bane Voice

That was actually a really cool choice that Chris [Nolan] made. Bane quintessentially is Latinx in origin and I’m not. So I looked at the concept of Latin and found a man called Bartley Gorman, who’s a Romani gypsy. Inverted commas indicate that the king of the Gypsies is both a fighter and a boxer. And he said [doing Bane-like voice], ‘When I get into a ring with a man, and we want to wipe you off the face of the Earth, and he wants to kill me.’ And I was like this is great. I showed Chris. Chris said, “We can go down an arch Darth Vader route straight with a neutral tone villain voice or we could do this.” And this I’ve been thinking of just in case we’ve got to consider the roots and origins of Bane. But we could get laughed out of the part of it, it might be something that we regret, but it’s your choice ultimately. He says, no I think we’ll go with it. That was it. It was then tweaked and made more flexible. People love it.