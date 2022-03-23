Tom Hanks pulls a Bill Murray and photobombs an unsuspecting bride on her wedding day

Here’s an example of a bride who is, appropriately, more love-struck than star-struck: Tom Hanks photobombs your wedding day, and doesn’t even get top billing on your Instagram post about it.

“Hanx” took a page out of Bill Murray’s surprise-people-in-public playbook, jumping into view when he came across the wedding of one Rachel Rowland in Pittsburgh this past weekend.

The “Captain Phillips”Star took the time to meet and take photos with wedding guests, clearly delighting all. But Rowland wasn’t about to let a two-time Best Actor winner (“Philadelphia,” “Forrest Gump”) outshine her.

“I’d like to say a photo bomb from Tom Hanks was the best part of yesterday but honestly I’d be lying. (No offense to the GOAT),”She wrote that at the top. “Yesterday was filled with joy, and laughter and fun and love and family and hugs and I just can’t get enough of Grace and Luke. … But go ahead and swipe swipe swipe for some Hanks action.”

Sure enough, one must swipe through nine separate wedding photos to get to Hanks’ appearance with the bridesmaids. There is no word yet on what he spoke to the bride.