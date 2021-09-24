Tom Fletcher teases first Strictly dance as Amy Dowden joins him on stage at McFly gig

Tom Fletcher has teased his fans with a sneak peek of what they can expect from him on Strictly Come Dancing 2021.

McFly’s singer will make his debut dancing on this Saturday’s BBC One show. He has now revealed some of his new dance moves for the show.

36-year-old Tom has been paired up with Strictly pro Amy Dowden, and it’s been confirmed that they’ll perform a Cha Cha routine to Earth, Wind & Fire’s 1978 hit, ‘September’.

As the McFly tour continues, the star has been busy juggling his Strictly obligations with his packed McFly concerts.







(Image: amy_dowden/Instagram)



However, he managed to get some extra dancing practice in on Thursday (24 September) when he brought a special guest onto the stage during his Manchester gig – none other than his Strictly partner, Amy Dowden.

As Amy was brought onto the stage, the cheering crowd went wild. She embraced Tom and embraced him as she entered in front of thousands.

“We are dancing the Cha Cha Cha on Saturday,” He then told the screaming fans.

As he performed some amazing moves with Amy, he gave a quick preview of what viewers can expect from him this weekend.







(Image: tomfletcher/Instagram)



Tom’s I’m A Celeb-winning bandmate Dougie Poynter could be heard shouting “Holy crap” as Tom put his guitar down and got into position.

As they finished their brief bit of grooving, Harry shouted: “Tom to win.”

“Are you going to vote for me and Amy on Saturday,” he asked the adoring crowd to a wave of screams.

Tom mocked then his Welsh partner in dance as he said hello McFly to his legion of fans.







(Image: tomfletcher/Instagram)



For more of the latest showbiz news from the Central Recorder, make sure you sign up to one of our newsletters here.

“I’m living my best life and I’m very lucky to be on tour with you amazing boys,” Amy sweetly added.

The 15 celebrity contestants will be taking to the floor for the first competition dance of the 19th series on Saturday.

The 2021 series stars include Hollyoaks actress Katie McGlynn and Olympian Adam Peaty. Dan Walker from BBC Breakfast, Judi Love from Loose Women, and Dan Walker from BBC Breakfast are also among them.

Strictly’s debut live show will air on BBC One on Saturday, September 25, at 7pm.