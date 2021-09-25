Tom Felton’s Medical Emergency Explained

As per Page Six, Tom Felton buckled around the 18th hole of the course, with concerned onlookers immediately rushing to his side. His photos show him lying on a stretcher while being escorted from the premises. He appears to be disheveled, but still awake. The PGA of America confirmed that Felton received swift medical attention in a statement made shortly after the incident: “In today’s Ryder Cup Celebrity Match, actor and musician Tom Felton experienced a medical incident on the course while participating for Europe. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.”

However, the PGA’s statement also suggested that the cause of Felton’s collapse remains unknown, adding that “No further details are available.” Though the “Origin” actor and his team have not yet addressed the incident, Central Recorder reported that Felton’s friend, singer Derek Pitts, posted on Instagram that “He’s okay.”

Here’s wishing a speedy recovery to everyone’s favorite on-screen bad boy!