Tom Felton Suffers Apparent Medical Incident During Golf Tournament

By Brandon Pitt
Tom Felton appeared to have suffered a medical incident during a round of golf.

Ahead of the 2021 Ryder Cup, the Harry Potter star participated in a celebrity golf match on Thursday, Sept. 23. After feeling unwell, the actor was unable finish the game.

Photographs taken at the event show the actor receiving help from others before he was placed on a cart to be driven away for further treatment.

While traveling through the Whistling Straits course in Sheboygan County, Wisconsin, Tom was joined by fellow sports stars including hockey player Teemu Selanne, professional wrestler Mandy Rose, surfer Kelly Slater and other professional athletes. 

Just one day before the incident, the actor best known for his role as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise celebrated his 34th birthday by raising funds for The Jed Foundation, a non-profit organization that protects emotional health and prevents suicide for teens and young adults. 

