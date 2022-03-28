Tom Felton Returns to Universal’s Wizarding World this Weekend To Enjoy A Butterbeer (But I am just jealous of his VIP Pass)

If you’re a big Harry PotterIf Harry Potter fans are a fan of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, this is a great destination. If you were lucky enough to be a star in the Harry PotterIt seems that this could be true in movies. Tom Felton, a.k.a. Draco Malfoy from the films, recently stopped by the theme park for a round of Butterbeer, and while his beverage looks refreshing, we can’t help but wonder what it’s like to have a taste of the VIP life that he seems to have enjoyed.

Tom Felton is a great example of a person who has done a lot to make the world a better place. Harry Potter cast’s biggest MVPs in the years since the franchise wrapped production. He engages constantly with fans by sharing updates and posting throwbacks. Reunions with cast members To delight Potterheads all over the world. So if anyone has earned a day off at the Three Broomsticks, it’s him. When he visited Orlando’s Wizarding World, he was able to do exactly that. He shared a brief update with his fans to let them know that he had a great time. Below is his Instagram post, which is decidedly on-brand.

Even though the mug of Butterbeer is clearly the focal point of this picture, it’s hard not to be drawn to the flashy badge hanging over Tom Felton’s Slytherin sweater. VIP Experience? Exclusive Access? That sounds pretty appealing – and it turns out it’s not even something that is reserved only for Harry Potter alums.

The VIP Experience at Orlando Studios It is open to all park visitors and includes an all-day guided tour and priority access for rides. Tom Felton can tell you if this includes refills of your favorite beverage. Harry Potter-themed beverages.

As is to be expected Enjoy a VIP experience in a theme park doesn’t exactly come cheap. But it may be worth it if you’re looking to get the most out of your Universal Studios experience. Potterheads know more than anyone. Fandom can be costly quickly.

Tom Felton shares some insight about the franchise behind-the scenes, including what it was like without VIP access. He’s been able to get real about it. stardom at a young age The pressures he felt during filming All Harry Potter Movies . He’s shown so much appreciation for fans over the years, and it seems like he really loves being a part of this beloved film franchise.