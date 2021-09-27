Tom Felton Bursts Into Song to Share Health Update After Medical Scare

You’re never going to keep Draco Malfoy down.

Tom Felton has cheerfully and musically informed his worried friends and fans that he is on the road to recovery after being treated at a hospital following a medical scare at a celebrity golf tournament.

On Saturday, Sept. 25, three days after the incident at the Ryder Cup Celebrity Match, the 34-year-old Harry Potter actor and musician posted a video on Instagram, saying, “A huge thank you for all the lovely well-wishes as of recent. Yeah, a bit of a scary episode, really. But on the mend. People have been taking really good care of me so thank you very much for anyone who had sent messages of get well soon because I am on the mend, officially.”

He added, singing while playing an acoustic guitar, “Don’t you worry ’cause I’m gonna be just fine. So don’t you worry, I’m gonna be just fine.”

