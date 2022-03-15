Tom Felton and Harry Potter Dad Jason Isaacs Share a Cute Reunion Photo. However, It Looks More Like A Baby Announcement

There are popular franchises, and then there’s Harry Potter. The Wizarding World, with its eight films, has been captivating the public for decades. The movies made them household names like Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) and Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy). He shared a recent reunion photo with Harry PotterJason Isaacs dad jokes it looks like an a “baby announcement.”

They have been in the same place for many years. Harry Potter Films Jason Isaacs and Tom Felton developed a strong bond that was similar to their family relationship on the big screen. They’ve maintained that through the years, recently reuniting and snapping a sweet photo. Although Felton joked that it does look like they’re announcing an upcoming baby. Felton shared this:

Now that’s some love. Harry Potter’s beloved Malfoys were brought back together thanks to a convention appearance, and they seemed delighted by that turn of events. Tom Felton could have posed differently if he saw how close this photo looks to be announcing his pregnancy. Fans will find out that Draco does indeed become a father, but not exactly like this.

The above image was shared on Tom Felton’s personal Instagram account. He’s super active on The social media outlet often shares humorous takes on his ongoing Harry Potter fame. He sometimes shares cute photos with Jason Isaacs. A strong relationship is essential With in the last decade The Deathly Hallows – Part IIIt was released in 2011. These meetings are possible because gigs, such as the one pictured at New Mexico Comic Expo, allow them to continue to take place.

Jason Isaacs, Tom Felton, and Jason Isaacs reunited recently for a farewell party. More high-profile Harry Potter project. Namely Harry Potter 20th anniversary: Return to HogwartsThe special was televised on HBO Max and filmed by the cast. They were able reflect on their time together and the relationships that they have formed over the years of bringing the Wizarding World alive. The audience responded very well To see these actors Fans who rewatch the film franchise every year are likely to be reunited.

Draco Malfoy is, as we have already mentioned, a father within this magical franchise. This is revealed for the first time in the epilogue to Harry Potter and Deathly Hallows, which sees Tom Felton’s signature character dropping His son, Scorpius Off at the Hogwarts Express Later, the story was expanded on in the Cursed ChildScorpius is a main character in the plays. Felton is a favorite of fans. Retake his role in a film adaptation, although there aren’t any current plans for this to happen.