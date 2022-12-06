Tom Cruise’s “Unbelievable” Christmas Cake is Officially Launching Season for Many Celebrities

Cruise is among those getting ready for holiday season. Cruise is well-known in Hollywood as a celebrity for his habit of sending cakes out to friends and colleagues within the industry. The bakery that Cruise orders from says Cruise saved them.

Coconut Cakes on Cruise Every Christmas

For almost a decade now, Cruise has been sending out the White Chocolate Coconut Bundt Cake from Doan’s Bakery to his friends in Hollywood. This cake received rave reviewsJimmy Fallon called it, “unbelievable” and Kirsten Dunst saying it’s “one of the best cakes I’ve ever had.” Rosie O’Donnell succinctly said that “Christmas is here when Tommy’s gift shows up.”

Cruise, who is famous for his strict diet and workout routine, said he doesn’t eat a lot of sugar when he’s getting ready for a role. Cruise joked about being able to live in the company of his friends by sending them cakes.

“I send [cakes] to everyone… and I wait for the calls [from friends],” He laughed. “I’m like: Tell me about it.” Cruise orders his cakes from Doan’s, a small family business in Woodland Hills, California.

Cruise To The Cake was a Celebrity

Eric Doan, who runs the bakery with his mother, recently spoke to Yahoo about the impact Cruise’s patronage has had on their business. “Over the years of Odin Productions [Cruise’s company, through which he orders the baked goods] gifting it, it’s taken on that moniker of the ‘Tom Cruise cake,’ if you will,” Doan and Doan.

According to him, though, Cruise wasn’t the first celebrity to discover the coconut cake. “[It] “was probably Diane Keaton, if you want to know the truth,” He was a good friend. Cruise apparently was invited to the wedding cake, after Keaton’s then-wife Katie Holmes had starred. Mad Money together.

Cruise taste-tested the cakes and both actresses said they knew where to find them. He chose the cake from Doan’s and has been giving it out as a Christmas present ever since.

Doan’s Bakery Owner Says Cruise ‘Kept Us In Business’

“This year has been a really rough ride,” Doan accepted. “[The connection to Cruise] honestly is one of the things that kept us alive.” The actor is also credited with helping to keep the small business open. “There were years [Cruise] kept us in business,” He said. People want to be stars. This holiday season, you can celebrate like Cruise and his industry pals with a coconut cake from Doan’s!

