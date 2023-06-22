Tom Cruise’s New Hairstyle at Age 60 Gets Slammed: ‘Get A Haircut!’

Tom Cruise, 60 years of age, is still going strong.

The actor sported a fresh haircut at the “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One world premiere.”

Some critics thought the actor tried too hard to remain young while others felt he was ageing well.

Tom Cruise, the action star who is now in his 60s, shows no sign of slowing down. Cruise’s career spans over 40 years and he is one of Hollywood’s most prominent men.

The actor was in Rome recently to promote his highly anticipated new film, “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One.”

He showed up sporting a brand new haircut. He let his side-fade clean hairstyle grow instead of keeping it. His current hairstyle is longer, and looks like a grown out mullet.

In the front, the fringe is longer than the ears. The hairstyle was designed to frame his face. Cruise wore long hair in his youth, but has tried different hairstyles over the course of his career.

Rome’s red carpet was awash with the dazzling. three-piece blue suit. The long hair received mixed reactions from both fans and critics. Cruise’s long hair has received mixed reviews from fans and critics.

Cruise gave interviews, and showed us what he does in his spare time. The "Mission Impossible" star, who rarely has time to himself, gushed about attending Janet Jackson concert.

Cruise said that the concert had been one of his highlights. When asked about his concert-going style, he replied that he sings along with the music and cheers.

Cruise says that any Jackson performance will make you dance and sing along. Cruise even encouraged everyone to watch the singer, saying, “I am right there, yeah! Come on!” He said, “It’s Janet. She’s a legendary singer.” Gushed.

Cruise is a huge movie star but still feels starstruck when he sees Jackson, even though Jackson was his close friend. She shared a photo with Cruise while the two were on her “Together Again Tour”.

Jackson captioned the photo: "T. It was great to see you, and it was nice spending time with each other." Cruise then asked how he got his nickname.

The actor didn’t care about the story or what Jackson had called him. She can call me anything she likes. Janet Jackson is her! She’s Janet Jackson. He said, “She is a god.” You can also say that.

Cruise was asked about his feelings after seven years of working in the “Mission Impossible franchise”.

The star of “Risky Business”, was enamored by the success that he’d achieved. When he was four, he knew that a movie star and a world traveler were his dreams.

To the legendary action star, the making of the seventh "Mission Impossible" film is utterly surreal.

Tom Cruise fans’ reactions to his new hairstyle

The images of “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One” are making their rounds online. As the images from Cruise’s world premiere circulate online, many fans have commented on his new hairstyle.

Other people brought up comments about his ageing. Somebody commented that Cruise wasn’t aging very well. However, many of his fans defended him.

The fans countered that “he has not aged well”. Comment Cruise did not look 60. While some thought that the actor still looked youthful, others felt the hairstyle was ageing him. I thought that he looked like a young man. Add to Cart One more fan

Tom Cruise Fans worry about his face looking puffy

Cruise and his child Corner sat front row in a baseball stadium, as the San Francisco Giants took on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The redness and swelling of his face was not acceptable to the fans who were delighted by his appearance with his son. Others thought that the actor’s face was inflated with fillers.

One person said Tom Cruise is either overweight or has an overstuffed face. "I'm going to go with fillers." Others repeated the remarks, insinuating Cruise had "some awful work done".

It looked as if his swollen face was reacting to the other person's comments. Many continued making mean remarks about his appearance. Cruise's fanbase is strong, so many have come to his defense.

