Tom Cruise On A Mission To Save Scientology, Worries John Travolta is Distancing from Church

Is Tom Cruise worried his fellow Scientologist John Travolta is distancing himself from the church? According to one tabloid, the church is trying to attract more celebrities. Let’s take a look at the story.

Tom Cruise on Mission To Save Scientology.

A recent edition of Woman’s Day reports Tom Cruise is worried about the fate of the controversial Church of Scientology as many high-profile members are turning their back on the religion. The magazine claims high ranking Scientologists are urging Cruise to stop filming the latest Mission: Impossible movie in the UK and return to the United States ASAP. According to the report, Scientology leader David Miscavige wants Cruise’s help on “the most aggressive recruiting drive yet.”

As many famous Scientologists leave the religion or get steeped in controversy, the church is reportedly scrambling to save its reputation. “David has built Scientology into the glitzy organization it is today thanks to his celeb followers — Tom being the biggest name of all,” an insider dished, “But lately, the stars have been dropping like flies.”

The outlet notes that Orange Is the New Black star Laura Prepon has left the church. But other famous members have fallen out of public favor like Danny Masterson, who’s in court facing sexual assault charges, and Kirstie Alley, who has railed against the COVID-19 vaccines. Other stars, such as John Travolta and Elisabeth Moss are now questioning their commitment to the religion. “David’s starting to panic,” the tipster explains, “He’s losing his grip on all these big names, meanwhile his most vocal, high-profile supporter, Tom, is busy filming in England.”

The source reiterates that Miscavige is desperate to get Cruise back to the States. But that isn’t all; apparently, Miscavige also plans to use the publicity for MI7 to talk up Scientology. “David’s weighing up putting Tom on a grueling schedule of events where he’ll talk up the church, and try and get a younger generation of influential people to convert.” And since X-Files star David Duchovny recently criticized the religion, the source insists the church is desperate for some good press.

Scientology ‘Losing Its Grip’ On Hollywood?

While Scientology isn’t the star-studded religion it once was, there’s just no evidence to suggest the church is in a scramble for new members. Is there any recent development so urgent that Cruise is required to return to the States to finish filming his movie in the church? And how is he supposed to promote said movie if the church won’t let him finish making it? Finally, how did the tabloid get this information? Scientology is known for keeping its operations secret, so who is leaking its details to an Australian tabloid. The story just doesn’t check out.

Furthermore, we’ve covered countless stories about John Travolta distancing himself from the church. While we have no way of knowing his feelings towards Scientology, no one in Hollywood is very vocal about the religion anymore — not even Cruise. It’s no secret that the religion did more harm than good to both Cruise and Travolta’s place in the public eye. Scientology is still around and has a large following. It’s far less dependent on celebrity sponsorship than it once was. So, we doubt the religion — which has been steeped in controversy since its conception — is crumbling from a little bit of bad press.

The Tabloids On Scientology

While things have been quiet for the Church of Scientology lately, that hasn’t stopped the tabloids from wildly speculating about the church and its members. Since Travolta sold his Clearwater home, Florida house near Scientology headquarters, tabloids have doubted his devotion to the church. Recently, a tabloid claimed that Cruise was willing to give up the religion. The tabloids even suggested Cruise was leaving the church. The truth is, we don’t know what’s going on behind the curtain of Scientology — that information is reserved to its high-ranking members — but it’s obvious the tabloids don’t know any more than we do.