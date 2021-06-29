Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Netflix Series Release Date | Tom Hardy, Derek Kolstad

The video game industry is vast, and it is currently growing massively. There are many stories in the gaming industry with compelling characters, which is a great premise that needs to reach the more conventional audience on TV Screens and streaming platforms. One of the several titles from Ubisoft is being adapted on Netflix.

Derek Kolstad, the present-day showrunner and writer of Splinter Cell on Netflix, is credited with creating successful franchises like John Wick. Additionally, Kolstad also wrote Nobody featuring the ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Better Call Saul’ alumni Bob Odenkirk. Kolstad has also worked with Disney+’s The Falcon and Winter Soldier.

What does Derek Kolstad have to say about the series?

Kolstad took it to Twitter to reveal that the animated series’ animation is over the top. All they are waiting for is someone to send the script, and they can make it happen. The casting of the animated series is not an issue; the only thing that is keeping the forthcoming animated series to come into being in the development.

The series is being written by David Daitch, Katie J. Stone, alongside Kolstad. David and Katie have worked together for series like Shooter and Interceptor.

Splinter Cell on Netflix: Plot

There are no details regarding the plot of the forthcoming Netflix Original as the development is yet to begin. Derek Kolstad came up with a comment revealing the details of the plot. Each season’s story will be different and completely self-contained.

There will be a massive overarching story and also a background story. There will also be a sequence where the character will be running into a sunset giving the animated story a western touch.

Splinter Cell on Netflix: Development Status

Splinter Cell’s first season is undergoing writing, as per the details shared by Kolstad. This month, the fans of Splinter Cell came across the first-ever glimpse of the way animation is going to smooth.

Check out the following Splinter Cell Fanmade Movie!

Sam Fisher will be sporting the iconic blood-soaked coat, and night vision goggles look amazing.