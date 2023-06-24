Tom Brokaw gives health update amidst blood cancer battle

Tom Brokaw spoke with his former Today co-host Jane Pauley on CBS News Sunday MorningThis time, he will be discussing his experiences with blood cancer. Brokaw stated in an excerpt from the broadcast, “I have had a terrible experience.” “I thought bad things weren’t going to happen to my. The condition began developing as I aged. You try to control the condition as best you can. Brokaw’s multiple myeloma was first diagnosed in 2005. In his 2015 book, he has described his experience.The Lucky Life is InterruptedHe published in 2015. Although he continued to appear on NBC News and MSNBC, he announced that he would be retiring in 2021 after 55 years. Pauley said, “I have had to alter my lifestyle in some manner.” It was really hard to stop my regular NBC activity. As they were moving away, I knew that I would have to get up and leave. “I just wasn’t that same person.”

He also said that “for the very first time, I felt like I was out in a new place, you know. I’d never been there before.” Brokaw also recalled that he introduced Pauley and his now wife Meredith Lynn Auld to Garry Trudeau. “I said… ‘Boy, Garry is really a good friend, he’s at the office a lot,'” he said. Meredith told me, “It isn’t about you. He wants to meet Jane.” “Oh, that’s something I didn’t think about! His new book is entitled “The Book of the Year.”Always Stay Positive: The Story of a Prairie FamilyBrokaw recounts his parent’s life. Brokaw was the only one to head all three of NBC News signature shows.The Day Before TodayNBC Nightly NewsThen,Meet the Press. The first of his books,The Greatest GenerationThe name he coined for the American generation who lived through the Great Depression, and served in World War II, left a lasting impression with readers.

Brokaw started his career as a journalist by covering Robert F. Kennedy’s assassination in 1968. Later, he served as NBC White House chief correspondent during Watergate. He started hosting “Today’ in 1976. Then, in 1983, he was named anchor of the “Nightly News”. In 2008, after Tim Russert passed away, Brokaw was the interim “Meet the Press’ host. In 2018, Brokaw denied allegations made by two women, one of whom was Linda Vester, a former NBC and Fox News journalist who claimed Brokaw made unwanted advances during the 1990s. Rachel Maddow (NBC News), Kelly O’Donnell and Andrea Mitchell signed a letter defending Brokaw’s integrity. Brokaw denied the allegations.