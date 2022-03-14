Tom Brady Unretires, Announces He’s Coming Back For 23rd NFL Season

You can almost hear Rob Gronkowski screaming once more. “Mom, where are my football pants?”

That was from a 2021 T Mobile ad that played off Tom Brady’s move to Tampa Bay and Gronkowski’s subsequent unretirement to join him on the Bucs roster. Now, it’s Brady yelling for his football pants.

Today, the 7-time Super Bowl champion was announced via Twitter: “I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa.”

His reasoning? “I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,”Brady wrote that he had some “unfinished business”The league.

In the playoffs, the Buccaneers fell to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams 30-27. They came back from a 27-3 deficit during the second half. This may have contributed to the Buccaneers’ comeback.

Here’s his complete statement:

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. I’m sure it will happen. But it’s not now. I love my teammates and my support family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”

Tampa Bay fans aside, two other groups that will delighted by Brady’s announcement are those who broadcast the games — including Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN, ABC and now Amazon — and the league itself.

Brady is undoubtedly one of the greatest players the game has ever seen, and he’s still playing at the highest level of the game. He is a ratings gold player in every game he plays. And now, there’s more of that gold to go around.