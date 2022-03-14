Tom Brady Announces His Return to the Buccaneers

Tom Brady declares he’s back.

Brady announced his retirement on February 23rd.

“I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa,”Brady wrote. “Unfinished business. LFG.”

Tom Brady is back.

Brady tweeted his resignation on Sunday night, six weeks after announcing his football retirement.

Rumours of Brady’s possible retirement had been circulating for weeks. Despite Brady’s announcement, nobody in the know believed that Brady had retired.

Brady was able to attend an English Premier League match against Tottenham at Manchester United on Saturday.

Brady uploaded a video of himself speaking to Cristiano Ronaldo after Sunday’s match. Ronaldo asked Brady, “You’re finished right?”

Brady smiled and assuredly didn’t say “no”

Hours later, Brady was back on Twitter announcing his return from the NFL.

Brady’s return to Tampa is the most remarkable part. Many reports that Brady could be unretired in the weeks before his announcement suggested that Brady would like to play elsewhere in 2022.

The idea was that, in Brady’s absence the Buccaneers could move on and make other plans for quarterback. Brady could then say that he is ready to return, but Tampa had already made other plans. He could also say that he is available to play anywhere, including San Francisco, or with any other team with a ready quarterback to lead them to the Super Bowl.

Brady is instead back in Tampa Bay for a second year.

Just two weeks ago, Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht joked “we always leave the light on for a guy like Tom Brady.”

It’s a good thing they did.