Tom Brady Allegedly Fights With Gisele Bundchen Weeks after Resigning From The NFL

Tom Brady is retired, but he’s apparently not happy. According to one report, he is Gisele BündchenWithin a month of his announcement, they were fighting. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Why They’re Still Fighting’

Per Us Weekly, Bündchen was delighted to hear about Brady’s retirement. According to the outlet, Bundchen disliked staying at home to care about the children and she would prefer to spend most of her remaining time in Brazil. A source explains, “Gisele wants to spend four to five months in Brazil,” ideally during their children’s summer vacation.

There’s only one problem: Brady doesn’t want to do it. “He’s exploring other deals besides his upcoming Hollywood movie, 80 for Brady,”An insider explains. His job search means he’d like to stay in the United States, throwing a monkey wrench into their marriage. Bündchen apparently thinks Brady owes this time to her because she was left alone during his playing days. According to a source, “She knows she put her career on hold for his.”

What’s Going On With Tom Brady?

First, they have enough money to buy a house in Brazil if needed. Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady own propertyNew York, Miami and Costa Rica. Brazil will always be important for Bündchen, but if she wanted to live there as this story says, why wouldn’t the two have a place there already?

There doesn’t appear to be anything wrong between Bündchen and Brady. When Brady made the announcement, she wrote a touching Instagram post. “I’m so proud of you, and of everything you have had to overcome physically and emotionally over the years.”

Brady replied with his own kind message. It said, “You are my biggest supporter and I love you more than anything in this world.”It sounds as if he would prioritize her over any other cryptic. “other deals”This outlet claims he is still going strong. Brady could manage to juggle his family’s demands at the NFL, and then he would be able to handle the more demanding job of Hollywood producer.

Just a few days ago, both Brady and Bünchen posted anniversary messages for one another. “You are the best mother and wife and supporter in the world and I am blessed to call you my wife,”Brady wrote. It’s impossible to read these mushy messages and think they’re secretly on the brink.

They’re Still Together

This story is proof that tabloids won’t stop bashing. For years now, tabloids have claimed Bündchen was urging Brady to retire. Now that he’s finally hung up his cleats, Bündchen is apparently stillShe is fighting her husband. While the quarterback may have more Super Bowl rings than nearly anyone else ever, even Tom Brady just can’t win this absurd game with the tabloids. He is clearly happy with his marriage.

More Stories from Suggest

Gossip Says Aaron Rodgers Allegedly Begged Shailene Woodley to Take Him Back

Michael Strahan Posts Throwback On Instagram: His Grin Is The Only Thing That Didn’t Change

Taraji P. Henson’s Outfit Choice During First Red Carpet Is A ’00s Catastrophe