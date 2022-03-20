Tom Aspinall wins first round UFC submission win over Volkov

Get the Insider App A personalized feed, summary mode and ad-free experience. Get the app Close icon The ‘X’ is formed by two crossed lines. This indicates that you can close an interaction or dismiss a notification.

Tom Aspinall scored another win Saturday at UFC Fight Night London.

The British fighter has never been defeated in five UFC fights. He could be the most dangerous man on the planet.

Aspinall’s win was the crowning achievement of a successful UFC Return to the UK.

The new MMA heavyweight is one of the worst men on the Planet.

Meet Tom Aspinall, a British fighter who has been obliterating his UFC opponents left, right, and center in an abundance of ways — by knockout, and by submission.

Insider spoke to Aspinall previously and found him to be a humble and friendly giant, who doesn’t seem to care about being in the top-10, but wants to move slowly.

But after his recent run — which has seen him score five straight finishes in all his UFC assignments to date — there can be no question … Aspinall is the real deal.

Andrei Arlovski was submitted by Aspinall with a rear-naked choke during round two of a February 2021 bout. Sergey Spivak was then separated from his senses following 210 seconds of action later in that year.

His most recent fight against Alexander Volkov at UFC Fight Night at the 02 Arena, London was his best. He submitted the 44-year-old veteran with an armbar and apparent ease.

Final UFC statistics showed that Aspinall landed 35 out of 50 strikes, which is a 70% strike accuracy. He also landed both takedowns.

You can see the aftermath of Aspinall’s submission right now:

Before he left the arena, he enjoyed a post-win beer.

Molly McCann, the women’s flyweight, scored the most stunning, brilliant, and beautiful knockout this year.

McCann’s end was praised by Dana White (UFC boss). “greatest female knockout you’ll ever fucking see.”

Jack Shore, a mega bantamweight prospect, outpointed Timor Valiev. Paul Craig submitted Nikita Kraylov with a triangle choke and Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett got a submission to keep his momentum through his division.

UFC returns March 26th with another UFC Fight Night. UFC Fight Night 205 is held at the Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio. It features Curtis Blaydes (main event) and Chris Daukaus (main event).