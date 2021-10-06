Toddler Killed After Automatic Car Window Closes on Her Neck

Toddler Killed After Automatic Car Window Closes on Her Neck
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

A 2-year-old girl was killed in a “tragic accident” after an automatic window closed on her neck.

The accident occurred on Saturday during a family gathering in Phoenix. 

“It seems like the child had wandered off and was able to get into the vehicle,” Sgt. Vincent Cole of the Phoenix Police Department told KTAR News 92.3 FM.

It was while the little girl was in the vehicle that a window managed to close on her neck. 

According to Cole, the police are investigating the circumstances of the case and the Maricopa County Medical Examiner will determine the manner and cause of death.

“All around it’s just a tragic accident. … Any loss of life is tragic. When you lose a child that’s one of the worst types of calls you can go on,” Cole said to the station.

Latest News

Previous articleWME Mike Berkowitz and Allysa Mahler to Lead Re-Structured Comedy Crossover Group

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact