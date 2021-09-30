Today’s zodiac, Thursday, September 30: A daily look at what your zodiac sign has in hand for your zodiac dates.

♈ ARIES

March 21 to April 20

You’ve got strong artistic ideas about decorating or redesigning your home and although it may be hard to get others to agree, it can happen today thanks to your mix of ideas and intentions.

Venus and Jupiter are a couple that can be passionate about love.

♉ TAURUS

April 21 to May 21

Venus and the moon boost your chart’s emotional content and you sense feelings are near the surface.

You should let them show when you are with someone you just can’t stop thinking about.

If you’re attached, words may seem obvious, but both partners need to hear them.

A Top Ten hit can provide a link.

♊ GEMINI

May 22 to June 21

You may find it hard to keep feelings and finances separate but

it’s worth the effort, as you start to see a way out of a recent money maze.

There’s always something you can do, and now you see what it is.

In love too, a situation may appear one-sided but there’s a lot going on under the surface, so don’t give up.

♋ CANCER

June 22 to July 22

A personal moon paired with a passion planet position of pure romance makes for a day of revelations.

You can make it happen by listening to your heart and not ignoring them.

Mercury creates a variety of home decisions that will bring you closer to your dream.

♌ LEO

July 23 to August 23

Your secrets sector is active in the love sphere, so if you need to hold on to some feelings for a while, you find it simpler than you expected.

Just be sure you’re doing it for the right reasons.

A job that requires you to decode body language and involves a lot of screen time can be a good fit for you in the workplace.

♍ VIRGO

August 24 to September 22

Your creative chart is awakening thanks to Neptune, so how-ever out-there your ideas may be, you should give them space to grow.

It’s your Virgo view of the world that makes you stand out and makes loving you such a great experience.

If you’re single, a former work or house mate is keen to get involved.

♎ LIBRA

September 23 to October 23

Logic and instincts may seem to contradict each other, but you can work this to your advantage.

The balance you create will help you get ahead in work and bring you closer to your life goals.

The value of love in your life is something worth showing and celebrating, so go ahead with that message that’s in your mind.

♏ SCORPIO

October 24 to November 22

Even when love feels like a challenge you have the security of Venus in your sign today, so trust yourself to say and do the right thing.

But remember that your own needs do matter as much as everyone else’s.

A practical skill you may have buried for a while is ready to break through – and “E” helps it happen.

♐ SAGITTARIUS

November 23 to December 21

Others may assume they know you but you are your own best judge and know your strengths, so only follow advice if you agree with it, not because you feel you should.

It is possible to find new beginnings during a time when there are no more endings. Jupiter’s word power works in your favour.

♑ CAPRICORN

December 22 to January 20

Co-operation may not be easy, but if you know you really need it, do keep putting in the effort.

Even a no can be transformed into something more positive.

Pluto’s ability to bring challenges to love can promote the ideas that show leadership and initiative.

People will pay attention.

♒ AQUARIUS

January 21 to February 18

Your career-based chart is on the up and you have extra energy for health changes too.

This could end any doubt you’ve been harboring.

As Neptune’s caring side kicks in, you are ready to share some key wishes with a special person.

If you’re single, new love links to a demonstration of a new gadget.

♓ PISCES

February 19 to March 20

Maybe a writing idea has far to go, but the important thing today is to start.

Once you have taken the first step, you’ll love where you’re going.

Mercury’s ability to take a broad selection of loyalties and help you work out which ones matter most puts you ahead of the game at work.