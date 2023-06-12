Today fans praise Al Roker as host attempts activity for ‘first time’ just weeks after knee replacement

TODAY fans have praised Al Roker after he shared a new video of himself on social media.

Al, 68, took to Instagram on Sunday and uploaded a selfie clip as he took a stroll through Central Park in Manhattan, New York City.

5 Today fans praised Al Roker after he shared a new video of himself walking in Central Park /alroker

5 The 68-year-old TV star recently underwent knee replacement surgery Credit: NBC / Instagram

The father of three wore a gray Nike T-shirt and a baseball cap with Tortoise shell sunglasses as he addressed his 924,000 followers.

“Well, for the first time since my surgery, I guess it’ll be five weeks on Tuesday, I’m actually out in Central Park, taking my time,” Al began.

“Only did about a mile and a half, gonna go ice up as soon as I’m done but it feels good.

“Hope you’re having a great weekend and we will see you tomorrow on Today, have a great day everybody, bye!” the meteorologist added.

Al captioned the post: “Feels good to be back out in @centralparknyc walking at a leisurely pace. Thanks for all the encouragement from our #starttoday @todayshow walking family.”

Al’s wife Deborah Roberts commented on the video with several clapping hands emojis.

One fan wrote: “That’s awesome Al,” and another told him: “You are an inspiration!”

“You.Are.Amazing,” a third fan wrote, while a fourth added: “Way to go, Al! Your docs must love you.”

Someone else commented: “You are my inspiration, keep walking Al!” and a different person joked: “You be careful young man!”

Another fan simply wrote: “Inspiring!” and one other person told Al: “You really impress us all.”

The video comes after Al engaged in something last week that his doctor hadn’t permitted.

Al had fans worried after he shared a clip of himself online disobeying the order his doctor gave him following his recent knee replacement surgery.

The Today host took to Instagram and shared a video of himself flying on an airplane as a passenger.

He filmed the friendly skies, aiming the camera at the airplane window so he could capture the foggy outside through the window.

The TV personality seemed to be running from the recent calamity in New York City that Canada’s wildfires caused.

“This smoke and haze is for real out here at @lgaairport delaying takeoffs and landings!,” the weatherman captioned.

Al’s fans overwhelmed his comment section with remarks that emphasized their concern for his health.

“Didn’t you just have a knee replacement! Be careful!,” one fan exclaimed.

Another added: “Be safe Al. Hang in there.”

A third questioned: “You can fly so soon after your knee surgery?”

5 Al’s wife Deborah Roberts shared this snap of her husband shortly after his knee replacement /Debroberts

5 Al was up and walking about just 24 hours after his operation as he began physical therapy /alroker