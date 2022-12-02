To tidy up my hair, I colored my eyebrows in leftover hair color. It was one of the most embarrassing mistakes that I have ever made.

SHE made the best of her hair dye leftovers by coloring her eyebrows.

Reagan was almost in tears when she realized that the skin around her eyebrows had become stained.

Reagan was left close to tears when she saw her brows, after deciding to tint them with some leftover hair dye

Reagan, who had just decided to color her hair with leftover hair dye, was close to tears after seeing the result.
She couldn't believe it as she looked in the mirror

It was unbelievable to her when she saw it in the mirror.
After removing the dye, the area around her brows was badly stained

It was stained around her brows after the dye had been removed
She managed to start getting the stain off with make-up wipes, but said it would take some time

Although she was able to get the stain out with makeup wipes, it took her some time.

“I did that and went and tidied my room so I hadn’t looked in the mirror or looked on my phone or anything and oh my God,” Reagan started her TikTok video with her hand covering her eyebrows.

“Just prepare yourself for what you’re about to see because it’s actually awful,” Before revealing her brows, she continued.

“Oh my God. No! That’s gonna stain!”

“I put it on with a brush idk how they got like this,” The caption was added by her.

The comments quickly reacted to Reagan’s position with one written comment: “MS TRUNCHBULL”.

“(Red )Angry birds,” Another laughed.

Reagan confessed that she was sorry in the following video. “proper scrubbed them with exfoliating stuff” But the stain would not come off.

“It’s not funny, I have work tomorrow. It’s even all round my head,” Sie said.

“I don’t want to cry.

“Oh, my God, just allow it to come off. I promise I’ll do everything.

“I can’t go to work looking like this, I’ll get bullied and they’ll sack me, they’ll actually fire me!”

Then she tried a set of make-up wipings on herself to test it.

It began to fall off, much to her joy.

“I’m going to spend about half an hour doing this now,” Sie said.

