To tidy up my hair, I colored my eyebrows in leftover hair color. It was one of the most embarrassing mistakes that I have ever made.

SHE made the best of her hair dye leftovers by coloring her eyebrows.

Reagan was almost in tears when she realized that the skin around her eyebrows had become stained.

Reagan was almost in tears when she realized that the skin around her eyebrows had become stained.

“I did that and went and tidied my room so I hadn’t looked in the mirror or looked on my phone or anything and oh my God,” Reagan started her TikTok video with her hand covering her eyebrows.

“Just prepare yourself for what you’re about to see because it’s actually awful,” Before revealing her brows, she continued.

“Oh my God. No! That’s gonna stain!”

“I put it on with a brush idk how they got like this,” The caption was added by her.

The comments quickly reacted to Reagan’s position with one written comment: “MS TRUNCHBULL”.

“(Red )Angry birds,” Another laughed.

Reagan confessed that she was sorry in the following video. “proper scrubbed them with exfoliating stuff” But the stain would not come off.

“It’s not funny, I have work tomorrow. It’s even all round my head,” Sie said.

“I don’t want to cry.

“Oh, my God, just allow it to come off. I promise I’ll do everything.

“I can’t go to work looking like this, I’ll get bullied and they’ll sack me, they’ll actually fire me!”

Then she tried a set of make-up wipings on herself to test it.

It began to fall off, much to her joy.

“I’m going to spend about half an hour doing this now,” Sie said.