To mark her first anniversary, Dame Deborah James is honored with an emotional charity single

It’s been a year since the inspiring Dame Deborah James passed away at age 40. Today, the lyrics to a brand new song released in her honor are particularly poignant.

The cover of Blood Brothers hit, Tell Me It’s Not True by jazz star Natalie Rushdie, will be released next Monday to raise money for Dame Debs’ Bowelbabe Fund.

7 Natalie Rushdie and Dame Deborah James

7 Natalie attends the Bowelbabe Fund charity single recording of Tell Me It’s Not True at Abbey Road Studios Credit: Getty

7 Last year, Dame Deborah James passed away at age 40 Credit: Stewart Williams

A week before her death on June 28, last year from bowel carcinoma, cancer campaigner Natalie asked her friend Natalie to sing at her funeral.

Now, to mark the first anniversary of her death, Dame Debs’ family and friends told Central Recorder it would be a “dream come true” if the single topped the charts.

Mum Heather said in an exclusive chat: “Can you imagine if it got to number one – Deborah would’ve loved it.

“It is really very emotional for me to listen to, it was Deborah’s favourite song – and this version is simply beautiful.

“The lyrics, ‘Tell me it’s not true, say it’s just a story, something on the news… say it’s just a dream’, are as emotional now as they were a year ago when Natalie sang at the funeral.

“Deborah couldn’t really believe she was going to die – she had so much more living to do. I think that’s why the song really got to her.”

Seb was the one who introduced Dame Debs to Natalie, seven years earlier.

Seb, who is dad to Deborah’s two children Hugo, 15 and Eloise, 13, and Zaf Rushdie have been pals for 25 years.

Thanking his close friends, Seb told Central Recorder: “Deborah loved music and she loved to dance, she would be over the moon at the idea of starring in a music video.

“It is so touching to have Natalie pay such a beautiful tribute to her.

“She performed it beautifully at Deborah’s funeral, and this production is simply breathtaking.”

The ROYAL Seal of Approval

Not only does the single have Debs’ family’s backing, but it’s received the Royal seal of approval.

Prince William has been a huge supporter of Deborah’s, ever since he honoured her with a Damehood last May – after a Sun campaign to recognise her incredible achievements.

The Prince of Wales yesterday told Central Recorder: “Dame Debs would be so proud. She was an inspiration to the country. It is her legacy that will save countless lives from bowel-cancer.

“I’m wishing Natalie all the very best for her single release to raise money for such an important cause.”

Natalie’s decision to record this song was easy, given her close friendship with Debs.

“I’ll never forget when I first met Deborah for the first time, it was at a big charity ball and she was just a stunning vision of green sequins,” she said.

“We connected immediately, sharing a love of music, sparkles and fun.

“There was so much to love about Deborah, her spark and love of life, the fact she was utterly bonkers and so full of joy all the time.

“She was brave, forward thinking, obsessed with science, an incredible teacher and she never gave up.”

While the pair’s friendship was built on a shared love of life, it was cemented as they both faced parallel health battles.

Natalie’s nanna Mary had died at the age of 71 from bowel carcinoma, not long after Natalie and Mary met. Natalie underwent tests to determine if she was a candidate for the same disease.

7 Central Recorder reported that the Prince of Wales said: “Dame Debs will be proud. She was an inspiration to the country. It is her legacy that will save countless lives from bowel-cancer. Click on Caption to View the Image

7 William added: ‘I’m wishing Natalie all the very best for her single release to raise money for such an important cause’ Credit: Getty

7 Debs asked her close friend Natalie to sing Tell Me It’s Not True at her funeral Credit: Getty

“Deborah was such a wonderful supportive friend, she sent me scientific studies, told me the questions I had to ask doctors, and always checked in on me,” said Natalie.

“When my nanna was diagnosed it was a time when no one talked about their bowels, and certainly didn’t speak about poo.

“She was embarrassed and she left it too late, and unfortunately she passed away.

“That’s just another reason why I loved Deborah so much, her message and relentless campaigning to raise awareness really resonated with me.”

Natalie wasn’t the only one.

HUSBANDS’ PRIDE AT DEBS’ LEGACY

NHS figures reveal that thanks to the ‘Dame Debs effect’ referrals for bowel cancer soared by a staggering 113 per cent in 2022/23 compared to the previous year.

Dame Cally Palmer, National Cancer Director for NHS England, said yesterday: “Deborah’s column in Central Recorder, Things Cancer Made Me Say, represented such a powerful and candid look at what life with cancer was like – it may have been the first time that many had read such a personal account.

“It began so many vital conversations about health, the signs and symptoms of bowel cancer to look for.

“Deborah’s incredible sense of humour and positivity shone through so brightly.

“While there is still so much to do to continue Deborah’s legacy and ensure more people survive and live well with bowel cancer, her very personal account will undoubtedly have saved lives and offered comfort and support to so many who face similar experiences.”

It’s this legacy that leaves Debs’ husband Seb beaming with pride.

He told Central Recorder: “Deborah was tireless in her drive to raise awareness of bowel cancer, its signs and symptoms.

“She did so with one goal in mind – to help save other people’s lives, and to spare people what she had to face.

“It is incredible to see that she continues to help people, and that her legacy is making a real difference.

“I am in awe of her everyday, and take comfort in knowing that her magic lives on.”

The hardest thing to perform was a funeral song

The music video for the single is a perfect example of Deborah’s magic.

This video includes footage never seen before of Debs and her dancing. There is also a lovely clip showing the 40 year old dancing with husband.

Natalie said: “I like to think that Deborah is dancing along somewhere now to the song, with a big glass of rose in hand.”

Natalie admitted singing the track at Deborah’s funeral was the “hardest thing” she’s had to do.

“I sobbed, and I never do this but I had to close my eyes as I sang,” she told Central Recorder.

It was a second shared health battle that led to Natalie singing at her friend’s funeral.

The summer of 2021, both Natalie and Deborah are admitted to the hospital with sepsis.

Natalie suffered a deadly side-effect from a Covid treatment, only seven months after the birth of her daughter Rose.

Deborah, despite being infected with the same deadly disease as her friend, was there to help.

“We made a promise to each other while we were in hospital that we would go to Ascot together the next summer,” Natalie recalled.

“I didn’t know if she would make it last year, she was so poorly and it was so close to the end.”

Deborah made it and that was the last time they would ever see their friends.

“Her magic and sparkle was still there and we had so much fun together, laughing and drinking Champagne,” said Natalie.

“She spoke a lot about her funeral and what she wanted for it.

“The hardest thing was when she turned to me and said, ‘I don’t want to die’.

“There was nothing I could or say to make it better, but I told her if there was anything, to just say the word.

“That’s when she asked me to sing at her funeral. Not knowing even the title of the song, I immediately said yes.

“When she asked me to sing Tell Me It’s Not True it just felt right – the lyrics are perfect.”

Months later, at an awards ceremony, Deborah’s parents asked Natalie if she would consider recording their daughter’s favourite song.

“Once I knew that Seb was happy and the whole family was behind it, I didn’t hesitate, I told them all I would love to.”

Natalie, her husband Zaf and Heather joined Alistair and Heather at Abbey Road Studios in North London for the recording of the song. Natalie wore a sequined green gown as a touching tribute to her best friend.

“Recording the single has been a lot of hard work, but while I was captain of the ship, Deborah’s spirit has been the wind in our sails,” Natalie said.

“I know she’d love it and I’m honoured to do it for her.”

“WE DIDN’T REALLY BELIEVE THAT IT WAS THE ENTER’

Reflecting on this time last year, Heather said the song captures how her family felt in the last weeks of Deborah’s life.

When she was diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer in December 2016, Debs didn’t expect to live to see Christmas 2017.

Debs was told by doctors that her chances of living more than five years were only eight percent. But she proved them wrong time and time again.

The love of her life clung on her fierceness and determination.

So much so, that when Deborah’s husband Seb called Heather to tell her her eldest child was coming home to die last May, she didn’t believe it.

“When Seb said she was coming home, I said ‘great’, thinking she was coming back so I could look after her,” Heather said.

“Then he told me she was coming home to die.”

At this stage, doctors gave Dame Debs only days to live. She lived an additional seven weeks.

Deborah, who had decided to stop taking painkillers and all antibiotics, surprised her family when she began to feel better and looked healthier.

“It did give us all hope, rebellious hope” Heather said. “We could see with our own eyes that she felt so much better, and we had all seen her cheat death so many times before.

“She put so much effort into living, she didn’t have time to die.”

In her final weeks Deborah had launched the Bowelbabe Fund to raise millions of dollars for research. She finished her book and was awarded Damehood status by Prince William. A rose has been named in her honor. In The Style launched a fashion line to benefit charity. Tesco agreed to include symptoms associated with bowel cancer printed on toilet paper.

“I really thought she was going to pull it off again, I thought I was going to keep her here at home, nursing her for at least another six months, maybe even a year,” said Heather.

DEBS FINAL DAYS

“It wasn’t really until the Friday before she died that it all became real.

“The hospice nurse asked Deborah how she thought she was doing and she replied, ‘I haven’t got long now, have I?’. The nurse said, ‘no’.

“At that point the nurse told us that she was unlikely to live to see the end of the weekend, but of course Deborah did.

“She lived to see her children, and we had one special last weekend together.”

Turning her attention to the anniversary, Heather added: “This single is the perfect way to mark this milestone, I know she would love it.”

Deborah’s brother Ben said on behalf of the whole family a “huge thank you” to Natalie, Zaf, all the musicians and everyone who made the single a reality.

“It’s incredible how many people got involved who had been touched by Deborah’s story, it was amazing to see it filmed at Abbey Road.

“And knowing Deborah, she would be obsessed with getting it to number one.”

The single marks the latest fundraiser for Deborah’s Bowelbabe Fund, which has so far allocated around £4million to five new projects, close to her heart.

It’s this that keeps the family going, and helps them see the light in their darkness.

“Raising awareness and funds was a passion of Deborah’s,” said sister Sarah.

“And it’s a privilege to be able to help continue her legacy in many different ways as we walk this journey without her – but never without her magical spirit.”

‘Tell Me It’s Not True’ by Natalie Rushdie will be available on Monday, July 3 from all major streaming and download platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, TikTok, Deezer, YouTube and more. The proceeds of this album will be donated to Cancer Research UK’s Bowelbabe Fund.