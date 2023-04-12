To go on a three year cruise, I had to sell everything.

A WOMAN has disclosed that she was one of the first people to take a 3-year trip around the globe. She is also selling all her belongings.

Meredith Shay was a flight attendant and has now booked a room aboard the Life at Sea’s MV Gemini.

4 One woman is selling everything to buy a cabin aboard a 3-year cruise. Credit: Life at Sea Cruises

4 It takes place aboard the MV Gemini cruiseship Credit: Life at Sea Cruises

4 Because of the long trip, people could stay aboard the ship for many years and still travel around the globe. Credit: Life at Sea Cruises

It will cover 135 countries and stop at 375 locations. The trip can be booked for three years.

Meredith spoke to the Guardian: “I’ve been living in rented accommodation for six months after I sold my home in southern Florida, and I have been steadily selling most of my things.

“Before I leave, I’ll sell my car and put a few treasured possessions in storage.

“It will be the beginning a new life when we set sail from Miami.”

Meredith, who was retired in 1989, stated that airports are something she doesn’t like despite working for decades as an attendant. Meredith decided to take a cruise over the plane.

She said, “Life onboard cruise vessels offers an opportunity for you to see the world without fear of flight cancellations or waiting in long queues.”

You also get more time for exploring the locations because of the longer cruise.

Life at Sea Cruises does not require that cruise ships have shorter itineraries. They only permit one day at each destination.

The reason she explained that Live-Onboard Cruises are a great way to explore backstreets of the world and to take your time to learn about a community. Because they dock for several days instead of hours, it’s easy to become immersed in the culture and get to know locals.

Guest who are staying for three years receive a “small container” in order to transport their items to the room.

Meredith admitted that she had visited half the destinations on her itinerary. However, she said she is eager to return after so many years and visit new places like Singapore and Namibia.

The unique cruise is an affordable option for some, with prices from £26,600 a year for a cabin.

Meredith admitted she has gone for a fancier option with a seventh-floor cabin and balcony costing a whopping $562,000 (£452,293) over three years, working out to around £150k a year.

She said she would rather spend her entire income doing what she loves. And she hopes to make friends on the journey who might be willing to join the adventure in one of the other countries.

While her friends were pleased for her, she admitted they thought “only” she would plan a trip such as this.

She added: “As I approach my vintage years, I certainly can’t take the money with me and I have no dependents, so why not spend it doing something I love – travelling and meeting new people?”

The MV Gemini will set sail from Istanbul in November with two further pickups taking place in Barcelona and Miami.

Meredith isn’t the only cruiser who has lived on board.

Austin Wells from San Diego paid $300,000 (£246,465) for a studio with a 12-year lease onboard the MV Narrative – a mega cruise ship with 500 private rooms and apartments.