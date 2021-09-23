To celebrates the Freshers Week as the start of their University years Most of the Brim Students Hit the Town

BARS and clubs across the country were full to the brim with students last night as thousands celebrated the start of their university years.

Youngsters fueled by alcohol rushed out to party with new friends as part of Freshers week.

Thousands of students packed out high streets last night

Students headed out with new and old pals

Huge queues formed outside nightclubs

Some girls wore brightly coloured dresses for the night

The partying was a bit much for some

With lectures set to begin in the coming days, freshers put on their glad rags and stepped out for a night of fun.

Many wore brightly colored dresses, while others chose to wear jeans, shorts, or trainers.

Numerous girls were seen smiling as they marched to clubs, with one girl giving her friend a ride in a biggy.

There were huge lines outside of Birmingham venues waiting for eager teens to get in.

After last year’s Covid restrictions, nightclubs are now open again. Many events were canceled.

The rule of six was implemented last September. This meant that freshers had to endure much less fun because bars had to enforce curfews.

Freshers Week began Monday night. Thousands poured onto the streets to celebrate, and they will return tonight.

Freshers events allow new students to meet others and learn how to get involved in university life.

Some found themselves on the kerbs of a takeaway, while others were seated on kerbs.

Many excitedly headed out for the second night of freshers week

Queues for clubs in Birmingham

Students are celebrating freshers week after many events were called off last year.

First-year students celebrating the start of their time at uni

Some ended their night say outside a takeaway