TLC Welcome To Plathville Olivia, Kim And Barry Have A Serious Talk Spoilers

TLC’s Welcome to Plathville has documented the many ups and downs of the Plath family’s relationships with one another. One ongoing storyline focuses on the back and forth between Olivia Plath and her in-laws, Kim and Barry.

Fans of Welcome to Plathville know that there has been lots of conflict between members of the family, as Kim and Barry have raised their kids in a strict, sheltered environment. They are fearful that Olivia will negatively influence the youngest children. Throughout the show’s three seasons, additional issues have risen to the surface. This has made for plenty of uncomfortable conversations between the family members.

Though Olivia has been open about going to therapy and adding more tools to her toolbox, things haven’t always been easy. Recently, TLC shared a flashback clip from a prior episode of the show. In the video, Olivia has a pretty serious chat with her in-laws.

TLC shares Welcome to Plathville flashback

On Instagram, TLC posted the clip, writing, “Olivia and the Plath parents have a tense conversation about their differences.”

Kim claims that the family used to be on the same page prior to Olivia and Ethan getting married. She says she wants to “restore relationships.” But she doesn’t know-how.

Olivia makes some suggestions for mending the relationship. Then, Barry points out that Olivia has some “blind spots” and that she’s resentful. The father-in-law calls this a “character flaw.”

The daughter-in-law says in a confessional, “I would love for this relationship to be fixed but that does not equal me changing as a person.” Back in the conversation with Kim and Barry, Olivia points out that allowing her to spend time with the siblings would be a good way to resolve things.

In response to the video, TLC fans are commenting and picking sides. Many of them are siding with Olivia, claiming that Kim and Barry don’t truly love their kids unconditionally. Others point out that Kim and Barry’s strict parenting style was bound to lead to their kids wanting to break free later. And now that has happened.

So, what do you think of this clip of Olivia, Kim, and Barry? Did you watch this episode of Welcome to Plathville? Let us know in the comments below.

For the latest updates about the Plath family, check back with TV Shows Ace. You can watch the TLC clip of Olivia, Kim, and Barry’s conversation here.