TLC: Little People Gather For The Annual Convention 2023

TLC brought three families of; little people to our TV screens, and all of them had a lot of fans. Unfortunately, The Little Couple fell away, but Jen Arnold keeps in touch with her fans. 7 Little Johnstons and Little People Big World shows still continue, and the cast arrived at the Little People, Convention (LPA) this year.

TLC – Stars Enjoy The Little People Convention

Each year, fans see that the people from Little People Big World and 7 Little Johnstons go to the convention. This year. it’s not clear if Billy Klein and his wife, Dr. Jen Arnold went with the kids, Zoey and Will. Neither of them posted about it yet. But if they do, fans will more than likely hear about it soon. So far, photos came from Tori Roloff.

Another TLC family that went along was that from the 7 Little Johnstons show and it was noticed that Jonah’s girlfriend Ashley went along as well. Actually, with Liz and Anna working these days, it might be a bit of a juggle to get leave away for the convention each year. In the past, the family faced accusations of being arrogant during the LPA event, but that’s not proven. However, things might have changed regarding the rules about TV cameras filming these days.,

TLC – Cast Heads For Austin Texas LPA Convention

Tori Roloff shared a Q&A card and asked fans what is great to do in Austin, Texas. The day before, she shared photos of them on the flight from Washington. Well, the reason they went to Austin, Texas is because of the Little People Convention there in 2023. last year, it was held in Spokane and Jackson got to play a soccer match. This year, little Josiah Roloff seems old enough to enjoy the ambiance of the place.

Thanks to TLC, there is a lot more awareness about people who grow up with dwarfism. Matt Roloff always had the vision to do that. The Johnston family also helps in the same way. They also posted a photo of themselves at the LPA event. It’s not that long ago, that people with dwarfism were considered good only as circus clowns or physical oddities.

While both families get some trolling and criticism, mostly, it’s because the various cast members annoy some people. But, seldom is it because they are little people. So, the network seems to have achieved an objective with the premise of the shows.

TLC – What Is The Convention For?

Much like the TLC shows, the website for the event explained., “PA National Conference is dedicated to improving the quality of life for people with dwarfism throughout their lives while celebrating with great pride Little People’s contribution to social diversity. LPA strives to bring solutions and global awareness to the prominent issues affecting individuals of short stature and their families..”

Be sure to check here often for everything happening with the Little People Big World cast Come here again for more 7 Little Johnstons spoilers, news, and updates.