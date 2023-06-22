Titanic references in The Simpsons Submarine Episode at Missing vessel Prediction

The Simpsons fanatics believe one of their episodes foretold the tragic outcome.

Five people – four passengers and a pilot – were aboard OceanGate’s submersible, which was traveling to the Titanic When the contact is lost, the wreck site was located 13,000 feet beneath the sea.

The oxygen in the ship is expected to only last till Thursday morning. Therefore, the safety of those onboard depends upon the supply.

Internet users were shocked to see how similar the actual incident was with an episode of The Simpsons.

The Simpsons fans think they predicted that the submarine would disappear

You can find clips from The Simpson’s episode titled Homer’s Paternity Coot, making the rounds on different social media platforms as fans are busy drawing comparisons with the Titanic-bound submarine that’s missing.

The tenth episode of Season 17 aired in January 2006 and it navigates Homer’s relationship with his father Abe and his mother’s former lover, Mason.

In the episode, Homer is determined to find out who his biological father is, after one letter addressed to his mother by “M” reveals Mason could be the father of her child.

Homer takes the trip to the bottom of the sea with Maosn much later in the episode and this specific bit is being compared to OceanGate’s vessel going missing.

This alleged Titanic comparison has attracted attention

When Mason is giving the Simpsons a tour of his house and ship, The Son I Never Knew, Homer decides to tell the former that he thinks he’s his father.

Mason couldn’t be more delighted and takes Homer and the rest of the family on his ship. Homer and Mason dive together into the ocean to search for the lost treasure.

Mason and Homer stare at a wreckage that looks uncannily similar to what was left of the Titanic after it crashed into an iceberg.

Homer calls for help but his oxygen alarm goes off due to the damage coral has caused in his submarine. Before Mason can reach him, he starts to panic. He blanks out due to the lack of air.

After being in a three-day coma, he wakes up in the hospital surrounded by family members and with his father at his side.

Following the US Coast Guard’s estimation about the oxygen supply, which is expected to last till 5-6 AM, Thursday, June 22, The Simpsons fans think the show had predicted the fate of the Titanic submarine years ago.

The social media has a lot of shocking reactions

Fans are convinced The Simpsons’ creators foresaw the incident involving the submarine in 2023, years ago.

“No way the Simpsons predicted the titanic Submarine situation,” wrote one, sharing the screenshots of the episode featuring submarines.

“Crazy how the Simpsons already predicted the missing submarine,” added another.

A third one wrote: “Ain’t no way the Simpsons predicted the submarine incident They keep doing it”