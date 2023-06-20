Tish Cyrus Celebrates Her “Tishelorette” With Fiancé Dominic Purcell

Tish Cyrus is entering the next chapter of her life in style.

Two months after Miley Cyrus‘ mom got engaged to Prison Break star Dominic Purcell, Tish seemingly celebrated her bachelorette—dubbed her “Tishelorette”—in Italy, sharing a slew of pictures from the special weekend on social media.

Tish re-posted a picture on her Instagram Stories June 19 of herself cheersing with a friend and daughter Brandi Cyrus, 36. Brandi also posted a slew of pictures on her own Instagram Stories, including snaps of Dominic’s daughters Audrey Purcell, 22 and Lily Purcell, 19.

The girls weekend included lounging by the pool, pastries for breakfast along with dinner with a view and a boat day.

Also joining in on the festivities? The groom himself. Tish, 56, also shared a sweet pic of her and Dominic, 53, embracing in Rome. In the photo, the mom-of five is wearing a baby blue and white dress with her blonde hair in a high bun.

As for the Legends of Tomorrow star, he sported a white t-shirt, blue jeans and a hat and sunglasses as he wrapped his arms around Tish.