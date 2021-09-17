Tips & Tricks To Know If You’re Cleaning Your Rug Right

If you’re in the habit of vacuuming your carpets and rugs a few times a week, that’s a great first step. Cushioned flooring requires a bit more attention from time to time.

A full-on deep clean should be done once or twice per year. Some areas with high traffic may require more. It’s no surprise that deep cleaning your rugs will keep the integrity and quality of them for much longer.

You could also hire a professional to clean your carpets. You can save money by doing it yourself. DIY cleaners are also possible. There are tons of recipes for DIY cleaners for carpets and rugs. But the easiest (and cheapest) you can make is with the stuff you probably already have.

According to Bob Vila, the expert in all things home improvement, you’ll need some dish soap, warm water, a bucket, and a scrub brush. Use warm water and not hot. Your rugs can be permanently damaged if you use hot water.

Step One

Make your DIY cleaner by adding a few cap fulls of dish soap to warm water. Spot test the cleaner on the rug, and as long as the colors don’t bleed, the cleaner should be fine. Remove excess dirt and debris by first vacuuming, shaking out, or using a rug beater on your rugs. Step Two: Next, wash your rug outside until it becomes sudsy.

Step Two

Using the scrub brush or sponge, add the soapy mixture to the rug until it’s sudsy. Let it sit for a few minutes. Next, use a hose to rinse the suds off until the water runs clear.

Step Three

Remove the water using a squeegee in the direction of the rug nap. Allow the rug to dry in the sun. A large box fan can be used to speed up drying. The drying process can be aided by placing the rug on blocks or risers that allow air to flow underneath.

Step Four

After the rug is dry, bring the rug back indoors. You can loosen any fibers that might have become clogged with a soft brush, vacuum, or other methods.

Rugs that fair well with this method of cleaning includes cotton, olefin, and nylon rugs. But still, always read your rug’s label for information on its material. Because some rugs may require professional cleaning, this is important. You can also find Persian rugs, Turkish rugs, and Oriental rugs.