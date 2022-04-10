Tips To Help You Sleep When You’re Away From Home

Getting good sleep is essential to our physical and mental health. Without it, we can feel sluggish, cranky, brain-foggy, and downright rundown (per National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute). But because we are — by nature — lovely little creatures of habit, establishing and sticking to a bedtime routine that works for you means putting yourself in the best position to get the most out of your sleep.

Of course, life happens and every day can’t possibly unfold in the same way it did the day before. We have events, business trips, and vacations that can take us away from our cozy nest and out into the big, wide unfamiliar. (Lucky us!) But instead of letting a few nights away from home mess with your good habits, you can take your ritual on the road with you. Continuing with your self-made schedule for successful sleep, even while traveling, can reduce jet lag and help you get through the first night, and every night after, with ease.

Keep your sleep routine and snooze on!