Tioni Theus was a California Teen who was allegedly a victim of human trafficking. She was put to rest 

Recent gatherings of friends and relatives were held to remember Tioni theus, 16 years old.

The teen’s body was found lying on the side of a California freeway earlier this month.

She had been shot to death, and the LA County District Attorney’s Office believes her death could be connected to human trafficking.

“Time and time again, missing and victimized Black women and girls are overlooked and lack the appropriate media attention in comparison to their counterparts,”Holly Mitchell, LA County Supervisor said. “But there is a lot of attention on the case now.”

Tioni loved to sing, dance, play tennis and golf. At her funeral, Tioni’s family was given a plaque from her school to honor her.

There is a $60,000 reward being offered for tips that lead to the arrest and conviction of her killer.