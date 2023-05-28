Tinder is down, leaving thousands of dating app users frustrated and complaining that their “weekend has been ruined”.

Tinder has gone down, leaving thousands of singles to complain that their weekends have been “ruined”.

DowndetectorUK’s outage monitoring system reports that the problem began around 9.33pm, Saturday.

2 Tinder dating app is no longer available, leaving users frustrated and angry Credit: Getty

2 According to DowndetectorUK, the swipe right app started experiencing issues at 9.33pm.

Not long after, frustrated users turned to Twitter to air their frustration.

Tinder has been shut down. What am I to do tonight?

A second user’s depressive state was echoed by another, who complained: “All my plans for the evening are ruined.”

A third blast was: “Can’t belive Tinder is gone, who do I now talk to?”

The matchmaking app was not working for one man because it’s Saturday and there were “two” messages from possible partners.

Another feared that Tinder would be down at this time, and wondered: “How will I cure my boredom?”

A sixth person said: “I opened Tinder the first time in a month and it is down.”

It appeared that the app had been restored to working order by 10:15pm, Saturday.

Tinder introduced a new “stealth” swipe function in February called Incognito Mode, which hides your profile to people that you do not like.

You can still browse and swipe profiles, but remain hidden.