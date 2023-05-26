Tina Turner’s Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome villain character resonates deeply with her life.

The rock legend Tina Turner has passed away aged 83 and fans are looking back at her iconic movie role as Aunty Entity in 1985’s Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome.

The “Queen of Rock & Roll” passed away on Wednesday, May 24 at her home in Küsnacht, near Zurich in Switzerland. Her music career was her most successful. She made many hit solo songs like Private Dancer, Proud Mary, What’s Love Got to Do with It, and more.

The rock legend is also well known as a former member of the musical duo Ike & Tina Turner. Tina had acting credits as well. The beloved 80s rock legend famously played the antagonist in 1985’s Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome. Mel Gibson also stars in the film.

Fans are now paying tribute to this legendary singer and remembering her role in the iconic film. We at HITC have found a rare behind-the-scenes clip from the cult classic movie’s set. This clip features the singing star talking about her experiences playing Aunty Entity, the movie’s villain.

Tina Turner resonates with Thunderdome antagonist Aunty Entity

As fans paid tribute to Tina on Twitter, one person posted a rare behind-the-scenes clip from Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome’s filming. This clip shows Tina talking to two reporters on her film experience.

Tina, then 45 years old, is asked to describe her role by the journalists. The journalists ask Tina, then 45 years old, to tell them about her role. rock legend replies saying, “I have lived her (Aunty Entity’s) life.”

Then she begins to compare Aunty Entity’s life with her own. “I didn’t build a town, but I basically built a life for myself after my divorce,” the singer says before continuing, “Building is building.”

Tina then explains how the Thunderdome villain Aunty Entity built “more of an empire, her little town,” and further says, “I built another type of empire for myself personally.”

She then confesses that she feels a connection with the movie villain saying, “There’s definitely a connection.”

Tina and her former husband, Ike Turner, divorced in 1978. From 1962 to 1978, the former couple had been married 16 years.

Besides her iconic acting role, Tina also recorded the superhit We Don’t Need Another The following is a list of the most popular ways to get in touch with someone.ro song which was also featured in the film.

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome director remembers late singer

Remembering the iconic singer, the 1985 film’s director said that Tina’s persona led him to cast her in the film.

He Explained The Guardian describes how Thunderdome is a wasteland where only the strongest can survive. “Anyone who survives, let alone becomes a dominant force, has had to survive a lot of things that would normally diminish a person,” he notes.

He says the writing team constantly thought of “someone like Tina Turner” for the role. The writers asked the singer to be part of the cast, and the rest was history.

Tina’s director remembered that she was extremely sharp and playful while on set. “She was a person of real substance. It wasn’t just the surface,” he said.

Fans pay tribute to the late singer

“RIP Tina Turner. You were simply the best in Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome!” one fan wrote.

“Tina Turner has gone beyond the Thunderdome. RIP,” a second fan said.

“Respect 2 the late & great Tina Turner. The Queen of ‘Rock n Roll’ & a survivor. It was electrifying to have her in Thunderdome. R.I.P Queen,” a third fan wrote.

“Tina Turner in ‘Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome’ will always be iconic,” another fan said.