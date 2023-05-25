Tina Turner, legendary singer, dies aged 83

Tina Turner’s musical career, which spanned several decades, ended at age 83. Her spokesman announced this in a Wednesday statement. According to reports, she died after a lengthy illness at her home in Zurich, Switzerland. Reuters.

Her hits included her 1970 cover of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Proud Mary” and her big comeback hit from the ’80s, “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” which won Record of the Year and Song of the Year at 1985’s Grammys. As her Grammy wins in 1985 for the Best Female Performance of both Rock & Pop proved, this groundbreaking artist transcended genres.

Her story of surviving the abuse of singing partner husband Ike Turner and becoming a rock star in her own right was made into the 1993 film “What’s Love Got to Do With It.” Angela Bassett earned her first Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Tina, while Laurence Fishburne was also nominated as the volatile Ike.

“I had an abusive life, there’s no other way to tell the story,” Turner said in the 2021 HBO documentary, “Tina.” “It’s a reality. It’s a truth. That’s what you’ve got, so you have to accept it.”

Tina Turner, born Anna Mae Bullock, was married to Ike in 1959.

Dubbed “The Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” she was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist in 2021, with none other than Bassett providing her introduction. Lizzo paid tribute to this legend that evening in a special video package. “Owning that stage all by yourself. That’s the dream right there,” Lizzo said.

Turner was first inducted in 1991 as part of the Ike and Tina Turner duo, in which she was described as “an unbridled whirlwind of sexual energy.”

Turner also appeared in films, most memorably as the formidable, metal-dress-clad Auntie Entity in 1985’s “Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome.” She also performed the film’s hit song, “We Don’t Need Another Hero.” She previously played “The Acid Queen” in Ken Russell’s 1975 psychedelic adaptation of The Who’s rock opera “Tommy.”

“I’m self-made. “I’m self-made.” I have always strived to be a better human being, as I am not well educated. But that was my dream — to have class,” she once said.

The recipient of 12 Grammy Awards, she won eight competitive awards and was honored with three Grammy Hall of Fame awards and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, which was bestowed in 2018. She remains one of the best-selling recording artists of all time, with more than 100 million records sold worldwide.

She also discussed her battles with cancer and stroke in the HBO documentary. Her husband Erwin Bach donated a kidney to her in 2017. USA Today The report was published in 2018.