Tina Turner in her youth as the rock star passes away 2023

Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock & Roll’, died at the age of 83 in 2023, and fans are mourning her loss by looking at the photos of the songstress’ young days

Tina Turner passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at her home in Küsnacht, near Zurich in Switzerland. The iconic singer’s publicist, Bernard Doherty, announced the sad news but did not immediately reveal the cause of death.

Tina started her music career at the end of the 1950s in high school. It all started after she joined her ex-husband Ike Turner’s band, the Kings of Rythm. In her over five-decade-long music career, Tina produced hits like Proud Mary, What’s Love Got to Do with It, Private Dancer, I Don’t Wanna Lose You, and more.

Many fans took to Twitter to mourn the Grammy winner’s death and some reminisced on her life by looking at her young photos.

Take a look at these photos of Tina Turner when she was young

Tina and her ex-husband Ike in 1961. In 1961, the singer was only 22 years old.

Tina, a young woman of 25 years old in 1964 poses for a picture.

Here is another picture from the same year, when Tina performed in Dallas with Ike.

Tina was pictured at a moment of intense emotion in the studio, in 1969. The picture was taken when she was about 30.

A picture taken in 1969 also shows her striking a pose. She looks amazing as always, dressed up for a performance.

Tina and Ike posed together in 1972. In this photo, the singer is 33 years old.

Tina pictured with a young Elton John in 1975 at Tommy movie’s press conference. At the time, she was 36. This picture was taken three years before Tina and Ike’s divorce in 1978.

Tina’s old photos show her either performing on stage, in her music studio or spending time with her husband.

Tina’s advice to her younger self

Tina interviewed British Vogue in April 2023. Advice that is poignant Her younger self

When the interviewer asked what words of wisdom she would utter to her younger version, the 83-year-old urged her past self to “stay strong” and “continue wanting more.”

“I would tell myself to stay strong and continue wanting more and fighting for it all! It will come, and it will be worth the wait!” she said.

Tina, when asked what her secret was to a happy life is, reflected on her past and her sad moments. “My life has been full, but with lots of sad times that I now forgive and strive to forget,” she said.

She also added: “To keep moving forward, to let go, and aim to fill your life with love. That is where I am now and I am grateful.”

Tina is not only gifted but she also works hard. The singer spoke to BBC about her career after her world tour ended in 2009.

In the last fifty years, she spent most of her nights either in a taxi, hotel or plane. She spoke of her desire for change. “There was only that life for me. And at some point, I didn’t want to dance and sing anymore. I wanted to be at home and be normal.”

In the 1980s, she was one of the most popular musicians. She won six of her eight Grammys in the ’80s.

Fans and fellow musicians mourn singer’s loss

Following Tina’s passing, many took to social media to pay her a touching tribute.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of Tina Turner. “Her powerful voice and her strength will be forever etched into our memories and hearts.” She paved the way for so many of us in the music industry and her legacy will continue to inspire generations to come,” Christina Aguilera wrote.

“I just heard about Tina Turner’s passing, and it hit my heart. I’m immediately hearing THAT VOICE, I’m seeing THAT ENERGY, and I’m feeling that strength, sensuality, determination, and passion. That LIFE FORCE,” country music artist Keith Urban said.

“Tina Turner was in a legendary league of her own. RIP queen!” a fan said.

“You were very much a legend and role model for so many of us!” another fan wrote.

“Rest in power to the incomparable queen of rock: Tina Turner,” another Twitter user said.