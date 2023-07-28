Tina Knowles 2018 Black Love Interview: Fans scream in disgust at Tina Knowles divorce.

Tina Knowles, the mother of Beyoncé and Solange, has filed for divorce from her husband of eight years, Richard Lawson. Fans have been looking at Tina’s interview in which she spoke of falling for Richard Lawson.

Let’s take a look at what we know about the divorce so far and what was said in the infamous 2018 Black Love interview.

Tina Knowles separates from Richard Lawson

Tina Knowles filed for divorce with her husband Richard Lawson.

According to legal documents, she filed for divorce on Wednesday, citing "irreconcilable differences".

In April 2015, the couple married. In front of about 300 guests, they tied the wedding knot during a ceremony on a yacht off the California coast.

Richard is a famous actor. Most famous for playing Ryan in 1982’s Poltergeist, he is an actor.

Tina’s controversial Black Love interview with her husband

Tina shocked her fans when, in the OWN show Black Love with Richard from 2018, she revealed her feelings towards her husband.

When asked about things that attracted her to him, she said: "Is he perfect? Absolutely not."

Richard, who looked confused, asked: “No?”

At the time, there was plenty of chatter about the interview, and it has managed to become the focus of everyone’s attention several times throughout the years. Now that the divorce news has been announced, Twitter is buzzing with it.

Discussions about the interview from 2018

Tina Knowles’ interview has sparked controversy among listeners. Some listeners felt that Tina humiliated her husband while others were on her side.

One user tweeted: “Okay, that Tina Knowles interview really got folks feeling like she played her husband. But WHY SHOULD SHE LIE AND SAY HE’S PERFECT IF HE’S NOT?!”

However, another person said the interview is “cringey af” and asked why Tina would bring her husband on national TV to “s*** on him”.

While the interview took place back in 2018, it has been brought up since as it really stuck in viewers’ minds.

In fact, one Twitter user tweeted in 2020: “Something I think about a lot is that interview where Tina Knowles’ new husband asked her if he was perfect and she said ‘Absolutely not.’”