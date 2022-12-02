Timothèe Chalamet Just Gave Us A Glimpse Of Dune 2 Filming, And Now I Need More

I’ve been excited about Dune: Part Two since the minute I walked out of the theater after seeing Dune. I remember anxiously awaiting to see if the movie would get greenlit for a sequel, and ever since I’ve been constantly checking Zendaya and Timothèe Chalamets’ Instagram accounts for any morsel of information I can get about the new movie. Now the lead actor has posted a sick picture giving us a glimpse of the anticipated sequel, and now I need more.

Lately, Chalamet’s Instagram has been dedicated to promoting his film Bones and All. This latest post from the movie star seems to mix subtle promotion for his most recent project with Luca Guadagnino, and a behind-the-scenes peek into the Dune sequel, check it out:

It’s a subtle look, and some sly promotion, and I think it’s genius. This post has managed to make me more excited to see Bones and All, and even more amped for the next installment of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune.

This isn’t the first time the Call Me By Your Name actor has posted photos from the locations where he’s filming Dune 2. He recently posted some photos from Jordan that showed him traveling around doing some Indiana Jones-esque sightseeing. He visited Petra, one of the wonders of the world, on a break from filming, before likely heading back to set to keep filming epic dessert sequences.

Along with Chalamet, Zendaya, who will play a bigger role in Dune’s sequel , has also posted some gorgeous behind-the-scenes photos that make me want to see the movie oh so badly. She posted a beautiful sunset picture , writing “sending love from Arrakis.” Based on both actors’ photos, and the jaw-dropping views in the first film, I’d assume Part Two will have the same (if not better) stunning scenery we saw in Dune.

I personally can’t wait to go back to the theater to see the sequel for many reasons, the stunning sets are one, but the other is the absolutely stacked cast for Dune: Part Two . Not only will we see the return of Chalamet, Zendaya and Javier Bardem, but we’ll also be getting a slew of new characters who will be played by some of the best young actors working right now, including Florence Pugh and Austin Butler.

One duo I can’t wait to see on screen is Pugh and Chalamet, who worked on Little Women together back in 2019. Chalamet revealed a funny similarity between the movies he’s worked on with Pugh, and he gushed about working with her on Dune 2, saying she is “really special,” and she “brought gravitas to the role.” The Midsommar actress always kills it in any movie she’s in, and her joining the sci-fi movie is one of the biggest reasons I’m so excited about it.

Overall, I cannot wait for Dune: Part Two. The first one definitely set some sky-high expectations, however, based on the sneak peeks we’ve gotten from Chalamet, and the news surrounding all the new cast members I’m sure the film will live up to the hype. The sad news is, we’ll have to wait a while to see the sequel; it’s slated on the 2023 film schedule for November 3, 2023.