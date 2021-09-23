‘Time traveller from 2030’ claims he has X-ray ‘photo proof’ he can jump dimensions on ‘secret missions’

A MAN who believes he’s a time traveller from 2030 claims he has X-ray “proof” of a device implanted in his hand that he insists helps him jump dimensions for “secret missions”.

The self-styled time traveller, who calls himself Noah, says the gadget was inserted before he “went back in time” and claims to be stuck in the “wrong year”.

2 The man, who calls himself Noah, claims to be a time traveller from 2030

2 He insists he has ‘proof’ of a device in his hand that he claims helps him skip between time periods Credit: ApexTV

He insists on blurring out his face, distorting his voice and going by a different name to “hide from assassins” who he claims could off him as a punishment for revealing the “truth”.

Noah claims to be a “professional time traveller” and says he actually belongs in the year 2030.

He also claimed that he passed a lie detector exam, insisting that this is the real deal and not sci-fi fantasy.

“My ‘natural time’ is in the year 2030,” He said.

“That is the year all my family and friends are in.”

His story has more than a touch of Back To The Future to it, and sceptics have suggested that the classic 1985 flick could have inspired his claims.

Noah claims that he was just a high school student who learned from government agents about time travel.

According to legend, he was recruited into top-secret programs and went on a successful career in full-time travel, with a base in 2030.

Speaking to the Sun Online in 2019, he claimed that he had become “stuck” in the wrong year.

He stated that he was able to see his family in 2019 but that they would not recognize him as the future version. This could lead to a chain reaction which could change the future’s course or cause time to end.

“Simply put, I was fired from my job during a mission in the year 2017, which is why I am now stuck in 2019,” He said.

“A past version is still present, and he’s in middle school right now.

“I have to stay far away from him to avoid causing a paradox, because the results of that could be profound, by what I understand.”

Noah believes he can prove that he is telling the truth with an Xray. He says it shows him a device in his hands which allows him to skip between time periods.

“It was implanted before I went back in time via a surgical procedure,” He said.

“It was painless and that device actually helps in transporting all the atoms within my body. I’m not a scientist so I don’t know all the details.”

Time-traveller from 2030 PASSES lie detector’ – here’s what he predicts